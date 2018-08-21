Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Gazit Globe Ltd    GZT   IL0001260111

GAZIT GLOBE LTD (GZT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/21 01:03:39 pm
3365 ILa   +1.39%
01:04pGazit Globe Reports its Results for the Second Quarter 2018
GL
10:22aGAZIT GLOBE : Q2 2018 Conference call presentation
PU
09:57aGAZIT GLOBE : Seconed Quarter
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Gazit Globe Reports its Results for the Second Quarter 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 01:04pm CEST

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gazit Globe (NYSE/TSX/TASE: GZT), a leading global real estate company focused on the ownership, management and development of retail and mixed use properties in urban markets, announced today its financial results for the second quarter and six months ("Period") ended June 30, 2018.

A PDF including full results is available at: http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5f02121a-6ff1-4d18-b236-a485daa5a953

CONFERENCE CALL/WEB CAST INFORMATION

Gazit-Globe will host a conference call and webcast in English on Tuesday, August 21st, 2018 at 5:00 pm Israel Time / 10:00 am US Eastern Time, to review the 2nd quarter ended June 30, 2018 financial results. Shareholders, analysts and other interested parties can access the conference call by dialing: United States 1 888 668 9141, Canada 1 866 485 2399, United Kingdom 0 800 917 5108, International / Israel +972 3 9180610

A presentation and replay of the call will be available on the company’s website under "Investor Relations" at: www.gazitglobe.com

Webcast link: http://veidan-stream.com/gazitglobeq2-2018.html

About Gazit Globe

Gazit Globe is a leading global real estate company focused on the ownership, management and development of retail and mixed use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, Northern, Central and Eastern Europe, located in urban growth markets. Gazit Globe is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: GZT), the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: GZT) and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: GZT) and is included in the TA-35 index in Israel. As of June 30, 2018 Gazit Globe owns and operates 104 properties, with a gross leasable area of approximately 2.5 million square meters and a total value of approximately NIS 38.2 billion. In addition, as of June 30, 2018 the Company owned 32.5% of First Capital Realty Inc.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

A comprehensive copy of the Company’s financial report is available on Gazit Globe website at www.gazitglobe.com

Investors Contact: IR@gazitgroup.com, Media Contact: PR@gazitgroup.com

Gazit Globe Headquarters, Tel-Aviv, Israel, Tel: +972 3 6948000

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In the United States, these statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks detailed in our public filings with the SEC and the Canadian Securities Administrators. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking or other statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GAZIT GLOBE LTD
01:04pGazit Globe Reports its Results for the Second Quarter 2018
GL
10:22aGAZIT GLOBE : Q2 2018 Conference call presentation
PU
09:57aGAZIT GLOBE : Seconed Quarter
PU
08/17CITYCON OYJ : Managers' Transactions
AQ
08/06CITYCON OYJ : Managers' Transactions
AQ
07/31Gazit Globe Announces Date for Q2 2018 Results Conference Call
GL
07/27CITYCON OYJ : Managers' Transactions
AQ
07/26REGENCY CENTERS : Gazit-Globe sells full Regency Centers holdings
AQ
07/26Gazit Globe Divests of its Remaining Investment in Regency Centers Corporatio..
GL
07/24CITYCON OYJ : Managers' Transactions
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/17GAZIT GLOBE (GZT) :   A Quality Global Shopping Center REIT That Is Reasonably P.. 
06/06Gazit-Globe invests added $63M in New York, Boston assets 
05/29Gazit-Globe Ltd. (GZT) CEO Chaim Katzman on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call T.. 
05/2917 'Safer' Dividend Real Estate WallStars From May 
05/29Gazit-Globe 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (ILS)
Sales 2018 2 449 M
EBIT 2018 2 113 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 20 460 M
Yield 2018 4,46%
P/E ratio 2018 9,02
P/E ratio 2019 8,40
EV / Sales 2018 11,0x
EV / Sales 2019 9,66x
Capitalization 6 367 M
Chart GAZIT GLOBE LTD
Duration : Period :
Gazit Globe Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAZIT GLOBE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 42,3  ILS
Spread / Average Target 28%
Managers
NameTitle
Chaim K. Katzman Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ehud Arnon Chairman
Adi Jemini Chief Financial Officer
Yair Ernst Orgler External Director
Chaim Michael Ben-Dor Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAZIT GLOBE LTD-10.26%1 746
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP2.56%47 323
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-9.04%43 810
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-6.32%33 080
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-23.79%31 498
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-18.85%26 261
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.