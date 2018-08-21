Gazit Globe : Seconed Quarter

QUARTERLY REPORT as of June 30, 2018: Page Directors' Report on the Company's Business 2 Update of Description of the Company's Business 34 Consolidated Financial Statements as of June 30, 2018 36 Separate Financial Statements as of June 30, 2018 62 Quarterly Report on the Effectiveness of Internal Control over Financial Reporting and the Disclosure 73

GAZIT-GLOBE LTD.

DIRECTORS' REPORT ON THE COMPANY'S BUSINESS

Directors' Report to the Shareholders For the period ended June 30, 2018

The Board of Directors of Gazit-Globe Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to present the Directors' Report of the Company for the period ended June 30, 2018 (the "Reporting Date):

1.The Company and its Operations

Overview

The Company, through its public and private investees1(collectively: the "Group"), is an owner, developer, and operator of shopping centers and retail-based and mixed-use properties located in urban growth markets in North America, Brazil, Israel, Northern, Central and Eastern Europe. The Group continues to look for opportunities within its core business, in geographies in which it already operates as well as other regions.

The Company's shares are listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. ("TASE"), on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"), and on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), all under the ticker symbol "GZT".

Currently, the Company operates generally through three investment categories:

Wholly-owned private subsidiaries that are consolidated in its financial statements and in which the Company outlines the strategy, is responsible for their financing activities, and oversees their operations. These operations are conducted through Gazit-Globe Israel (Development) Ltd. ("Gazit Development"), through the Company's subsidiaries in Brazil ("Gazit Brasil") and through Gazit Horizons Inc. ("Gazit Horizons") in the U.S..

Public entities under the Company's control with a similar strategy that are consolidated in its financial statements, in which the Company is the largest shareholder. These operations are conducted through Citycon Oyj. ("CTY") and through Atrium European Real Estate Limited. ("ATR").

Public entities in which the Company has a material interest (but not control) as of the reporting date. These entities are First Capital Realty Inc. ("FCR"), which is presented according to the equity method, and, until July 2018, Regency Centers Corporation ("REG"), which is presented at market value as a financial asset. For details regarding the sale of the remaining shares in REG after the reporting date, refer to Note 5b to the financial statements.

The Group's strategy is to focus on growing its cash flow through the proactive management of its assets, recycling capital through investing (including with partners) in commercial, necessity-driven retail properties in high-density urban markets with redevelopment including mixed-use opportunities that have potential for cash flow growth and value appreciation; and divesting non-core assets with limited growth potential.

The Company's strategy is to increase its direct ownership of real estate, which in Management's opinion will result in higher growth and better managed cash flows. Additionally, Management believes that increasing the directly owned real estate part of its portfolio will strengthen its financial ratios, which may lead to an international investment credit rating, and consequently, improve its cost and diversity of capital.

1Reference to investees includes, unless stated otherwise, companies that are fully consolidated by the Company and companies that are presented according to the equity method.

1.2.

Group Properties as of June 30, 2018

Carrying value of

GLA investment Income- Properties (square property producing under Other meters in (NIS in properties development properties thousands) millions) 42 1 - 1,094 17,635 381 - - 979 11,884 7 - 1 162 2,641 8 1 - 124 2,895 1 - - 6 219 4 - 1 17 542 2 - - 35 402 102 2 2 2,417 36,218 Jointly controlled properties (proportionate consolidation) 2 - - 76 1,996 Total 104 2 2 2,493 38,214 1 Including 5 properties classified as held for sale. Holding interest

CTYCountry of operationFinland, Norway, Sweden, Estoniaand Denmark 46.4% Poland, Czech

ATR

Republic, Slovakia and

Russia 60.1% Brazil (Sao

Gazit Brasil

Gazit DevelopmentPaulo) Israel Bulgaria and

100% 100%Macedonia 100%Gazit Horizons Gazit Germany Total carrying value

USA Germany

100% 100%

As of June 30, 2018, the Company owns 32.5% of FCR's outstanding shares. FCR owns 161 income-producing properties and one property under development, primarily supermarket-anchored shopping centers, with a total gross leasable area ("GLA") of 2.2 million square meters, and with total assets of C$ 10.1 billion.

Also, thru July 2018, the Company owned REG shares. For details regarding the sale of all of the shares in REG in 2018 in consideration of approximately NIS 3.9 billion (approximately US$ 1.1 billion), see Notes 3b2 and 5b to the financial statements.

Other information about the Group, including updated presentations, supplemental information packages regarding assets, liabilities and additional information (which does not constitute part of this report and is not hereby incorporated by reference), can be found on the Company's website -www.gazit-globe.comand on the websites of the Group's companies.

1.3.

Breakdown of the Company's Investments by Region (on an expanded solo basis) as of June 30, 2018

Book Value

Market Value

Canada, 23%

Brazil, 13%USA, 3%

North Europe, 21%

Israel, 14%Central and Eastern Europe, 26%Canada, 25%

USA, 3%

Brazil, 14%

Israel, 16%Central andNorth Europe, 18%

Eastern Europe, 24%

1.4.

Breakdown of the Net Operating Income ("NOI") in the Quarter, According to the Company's Operating Region:

Brasil, 10%

Canada, 24%

Europe, 55%

USA, 1%Israel, 10%

Sweden, 6%Norway, 9%

Slovakia, 2%Russia, 6%

Finland, 9%

Romania, 1%Poland, 14%

Czech Baltic, 3% Germany, Republic, 1% 4%

1.5.Highlights - Second quarter of 2018 (the "Quarter")

(NIS in millions, other than per share data) June 30, 2018 December 31,2017 Net debt to total assets (Consolidated) 52.3% 52.6% - Net debt to total assets (Expanded Solo) 52.1% 53.4% - Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company 9,252 9,936 - Equity per share attributable to equity holders of theCompany (NIS) 48.2 51.4 - Net asset value per share (EPRA NAV) (NIS)1 57.0 59.6 - EPRA NNNAV per share (NIS)1 43.0 44.5 -

For the 3 months ended June 30, 2018 2017 Change Rental income 710 689 3.0% NOI2 504 490 2.9% NOI adjusted for exchange rates 504 520 (3.0%) Proportionately consolidated NOI3 423 394 7.4% Economic FFO4 175 175 - Diluted Economic FFO per share (NIS)4 0.91 0.89 2.2% Economic FFO adjusted for exchange rates 175 186 (5.9%) Diluted Economic FFO per share adjusted for exchangerates (NIS) 0.91 0.95 (4.2%) Number of shares used in calculating the diluted Economic FFO per share (in thousands) 193,225 195,650 (1.2%)

Acquisition, construction and development ofinvestment property5 1,223 309 - Disposition of investment property5 231 276 - Fair value loss from investment property and investment property under development, net (125) (6) - Net income attributable to equity holders of theCompany 72 371 - Diluted net income per share (NIS) 0.37 1.87 - Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities (59) 180 - 12 3

Refer to section 2.4 below.

NOI ("Net Operating Income") - Rental income, net of property operating expenses.

For the company's proportionate share in the NOI of group companies in accordance with its interest in the equity of each of the Group companies, refer to section 2.3 below.

4 The Economic FFO is presented according to the management approach and in accordance with the EPRA rules. For the Economic FFO calculation, refer to section 2.2 below.

5 The Company and its subsidiaries (excluding associates and joint ventures presented according to the equity method), net of specifically attributed debt.

