Gazprom

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
News 
News

Public Joint Stock Gazprom : Management Committee proposes dividend amount of RUB 15.24 per share for 2019

04/14/2020

Background

The decisions on the profit distribution and dividend payout, dividend size, payout method and dates, as well as the date on which the list of persons entitled to receive dividends is drawn up, will be made by the annual General Shareholders Meeting of Gazprom as recommended by the Board of Directors.

In December 2019, the Gazprom Board of Directors approved the new revision of the Company's Dividend Policy.

The target level of dividend payouts is at least 50 per cent of the adjusted net profit under IFRS. This level is expected to be reached within three years.

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 14 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2020 18:12:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 116 B
EBIT 2019 19 489 M
Net income 2019 20 156 M
Debt 2019 39 062 M
Yield 2019 9,25%
P/E ratio 2019 2,95x
P/E ratio 2020 5,55x
EV / Sales2019 0,84x
EV / Sales2020 1,04x
Capitalization 58 883 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 3,18  $
Last Close Price 2,58  $
Spread / Highest target 81,1%
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Vladimir Alexandrovich Mau Director
Andrey Igorevich Akimov Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAZPROM-0.87%58 336
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.16%1 682 927
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-33.33%145 765
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED0.68%113 281
TOTAL S.A.-31.66%94 354
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY-33.64%50 637
