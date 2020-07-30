Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On accrued and (or) paid out revenues on issuer's equity securities (PDF, 147.5 KB)

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON ACCRUED AND (OR) PAID OUT REVENUES ON ISSUER'S EQUITY

SECURITIES

1. General information 1.1. Full legal name of issuer Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom 1.2. Short legal name of issuer PJSC Gazprom 1.3. Address of issuer Moscow, Russian Federation 1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration 1027700070518 Number) of issuer 1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of 7736050003 issuer 1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by registering 00028-A authority 1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose www.e- information disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934 http://www.gazprom.ru 1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is July 28, 2020 reflected in statement (if applicable)

2. Contents of Statement

On paid out revenues on issuer's equity securities

Type, category, series and other identification attributes of issuer's equity securities, on which revenues were accrued: certificated non-convertible interest-bearing bearer exchange bonds, series BO-07 under mandatory centralized custody (hereinafter - Bonds), ISIN RU000A0ZZER4 . Identification number of issuer's securities issue and date of its assignment:

4В02-07-00028-А, dated August 10, 2011.

Reporting (coupon) period (coupon period start and end year, quarter and date) when revenues were paid out on issuer's equity securities: 4 th coupon period.

Coupon period start date: January 28, 2020.

Coupon period end date: July 28, 2020. Total amount of accrued (payable) revenues on issuer's securities and amount of accrued (payable) revenues per one issuer's equity security:

Total amount of interest and (or) other revenue payable on issuer's bonds of certain issue (series):

RUB 403,900,000.00 (Four hundred and three million, nine hundred thousand).

Total amount of interest and (or) other revenue paid out on issuer's bonds of certain issue (series) for corresponding reporting (coupon) period: RUB 40.39 (Forty rubles, 39 kopecks). Number of bonds of particular issue (series), revenues on which were to be paid: 10,000,000 bonds. Form of payment of income on issuer's securities (cash, other property): monetary funds in currency of Russian Federation by bank transfer. Date for listing persons entitled to receive revenues payable on issuer's securities: July 16, 2020. Date when obligation to pay out revenues on issuer's securities (interest, par value, part of bonds' par value) should be fulfilled: July 28, 2020. Total amount of revenues paid out on issuer's securities:

Total amount of interests and (or) other revenue paid out on issuer's bonds of certain issue (series) for corresponding reporting (coupon) period: RUB 403,900,000.00 (Four hundred and three million, nine hundred thousand) for 4th coupon period.

2.10. If revenues on issuer's securities are unpaid or paid not in full by issuer, specify reasons for revenues' non-payment on issuer's securities: bond yields for 4th coupon period are paid in full.