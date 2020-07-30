Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On accrued and (or) paid out revenues on issuer's equity securities (PDF, 147.5 KB)

Log in
Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On accrued and (or) paid out revenues on issuer's equity securities

07/30/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON ACCRUED AND (OR) PAID OUT REVENUES ON ISSUER'S EQUITY

SECURITIES

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name of issuer

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

1.2. Short legal name of issuer

PJSC Gazprom

1.3. Address of issuer

Moscow, Russian Federation

1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration

1027700070518

Number) of issuer

1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of

7736050003

issuer

1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by registering

00028-A

authority

1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose

www.e-

information

disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934

http://www.gazprom.ru

1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is

July 28, 2020

reflected in statement (if applicable)

2. Contents of Statement

On paid out revenues on issuer's equity securities

  1. Type, category, series and other identification attributes of issuer's equity securities, on which revenues were accrued: certificated non-convertible interest-bearingbearer exchange bonds, series BO-07under mandatory centralized custody (hereinafter - Bonds), ISIN RU000A0ZZER4.
  2. Identification number of issuer's securities issue and date of its assignment:

4В02-07-00028-А, dated August 10, 2011.

  1. Reporting (coupon) period (coupon period start and end year, quarter and date) when revenues were paid out on issuer's equity securities: 4th coupon period.
    Coupon period start date: January 28, 2020.
    Coupon period end date: July 28, 2020.
  2. Total amount of accrued (payable) revenues on issuer's securities and amount of accrued (payable) revenues per one issuer's equity security:
    Total amount of interest and (or) other revenue payable on issuer's bonds of certain issue (series):
    RUB 403,900,000.00 (Four hundred and three million, nine hundred thousand).
    Total amount of interest and (or) other revenue paid out on issuer's bonds of certain issue (series) for corresponding reporting (coupon) period: RUB 40.39 (Forty rubles, 39 kopecks).
  3. Number of bonds of particular issue (series), revenues on which were to be paid: 10,000,000 bonds.
  4. Form of payment of income on issuer's securities (cash, other property): monetary funds in currency of Russian Federation by bank transfer.
  5. Date for listing persons entitled to receive revenues payable on issuer's securities: July 16, 2020.
  6. Date when obligation to pay out revenues on issuer's securities (interest, par value, part of bonds' par value) should be fulfilled: July 28, 2020.
  7. Total amount of revenues paid out on issuer's securities:

Total amount of interests and (or) other revenue paid out on issuer's bonds of certain issue (series) for corresponding reporting (coupon) period: RUB 403,900,000.00 (Four hundred and three million, nine hundred thousand) for 4th coupon period.

2.10. If revenues on issuer's securities are unpaid or paid not in full by issuer, specify reasons for revenues' non-payment on issuer's securities: bond yields for 4th coupon period are paid in full.

3. Signature

3.1. Deputy Directorate Head, Gazprom

Andrey Orlov

(acting under power of attorney

No. 01/04/04-89д, dated February 13, 2019)

(signature)

3.2. Date

July

28, 2020

L.S.

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
