Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On acquiring relevant entity of material importance by issuer (PDF, 153.4 KB)

Full legal name, address, INN (if applicable), OGRN (if applicable) of entity placed under issuer's control:Joint Stock Company REP Holding. Address of commercial entity: Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation.
INN: 7806151791.
OGRN: 11047811000445.
Form of control over entity placed under issuer's control:indirect control.
Ground for issuer's control over relevant entity in respect of which it became controlling authority:shareholding in entity under issuer's control.
Criterion for exercising control over entity by issuer in respect of which it became controlling authority:right for disposal of above 50% of votes in supreme management body of entity under issuer's control.
Issuer's stake in equity capital of entity in respect of which it became controlling authority:stake in equity capital - 0%, ordinary shares held by issuer - 0%.
Successively all entities controlled by issuer (chain of entities under direct or indirect control of issuer) through which issuer exercises indirect control entity in respect of which it became controlling authority.Herewith, full legal name, address, INN (if applicable), and OGRN (if applicable) shall be indicated for each entity:
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom owns 100% of stakes in Gazprom Energoholding Limited Liability Company (address: Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation, INN 7703323030, OGRN 1037739465004);
- Gazprom Energoholding owns 99.9999957% of votes in Joint Stock Company Gazprom Energoremont (address: Saint Petersburg, INN 7707625521, OGRN 5077746716185);
Gazprom Energoholding owns 99.59% of votes in Public Joint Stock Company Centrenergoholding (address: 101 (bld. 3) Vernadsky Prospekt, Moscow, 119526, INN 7729604395, OGRN 1087760000020);
Gazprom Energoholding owns 99.999% of stakes in Gazprom Energoholding Engineering Limited Liability Company (Moscow, Russian Federation, INN 7729722060, OGRN 1127747051585);
Gazprom Energoholding Engineering owns 0.24% of votes in Public Joint Stock Company Centrenergoholding (address: 101 (bld. 3) Vernadsky Prospekt, Moscow, INN 7729604395, OGRN 1087760000020);
- Centrenergoholding owns 0.001% of stakes in Gazprom Energoholding Engineering Limited Liability Company (address: Moscow, Russian Federation, INN 7729722060,
OGRN 1127747051585);
Centrenergoholding owns 0.0000043% of votes in Joint Stock Company Gazprom Energoremont (address: Saint Petersburg, INN 7707625521, OGRN 5077746716185);
Gazprom Energoremont owns 18.99% of stakes in Gazprom Energoholding Industrial Assets Limited Liability Company (address: St. Petersburg, Russian Federation, INN 7811737334, OGRN 1197847196876);
Centrenergoholding owns 73.42% of votes in Public Joint Stock Company Second Generating Company of Electric Power Wholesale Market (address: Solnechnodolsk settlement, Izobilnenski District, Stravropol Territory, Russian Federation, INN 2607018122, OGRN 1052600002180);
Gazprom Energoholding owns 3.65% of votes in Public Joint Stock Company Second Generating Company of Electric Power Wholesale Market (address: Solnechnodolsk settlement, Izobilnenski District, Stravropol Territory, Russian Federation, INN 2607018122, OGRN 1052600002180);
Second Generating Company of Electric Power Wholesale Market owns 37.94% of stakes in Gazprom Energoholding Industrial Assets Limited Liability Company (address: St. Petersburg, Russian Federation, INN 7811737334, OGRN 1197847196876);
Gazprom Energoholding owns 53.50% of votes in Public Joint Stock Company for
Power and Electrification "Mosenergo" (address: Moscow, INN 7705035012, OGRN 1027700302420);
Second Generating Company of Electric Power Wholesale Market owns 0.35% of votes in Public Joint Stock Company for Power and Electrification "Mosenergo"
(address: Moscow, INN 7705035012, OGRN 1027700302420);
Public Joint Stock Company for Power and Electrification "Mosenergo" owns 3.89% of votes in Public Joint Stock Company Second Generating Company of Electric Power Wholesale Market
(address: Solnechnodolsk settlement, Izobilnenski District, Stravropol Territory, Russian Federation, INN 2607018122, OGRN 1052600002180);
Public Joint Stock Company for Power and Electrification "Mosenergo" owns 43.07% of stakes in Gazprom Energoholding Industrial Assets Limited Liability Company (address: St. Petersburg, Russian Federation, INN 7811737334, OGRN 1197847196876);
Gazprom Energoholding Industrial Assets Limited Liability Company owns 100% of votes in Joint Stock Company REP Holding (address: St. Petersburg, Russian Federation, INN 7806151791, OGRN 1047811000445).
2.7. Effective date of ground due to which issuer exercises control over entity in respect of which it became controlling authority: December 19, 2019.