Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On acquiring relevant entity of material importance by issuer (PDF, 153.4 KB)

2. Contents of Statement

Full legal name, address, INN (if applicable), OGRN (if applicable) of entity placed under issuer's control: Joint Stock Company REP Holding.

Address of commercial entity: Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation.

INN: 7806151791.

OGRN: 11047811000445.

Form of control over entity placed under issuer's control: indirect control.

Ground for issuer's control over relevant entity in respect of which it became controlling authority: shareholding in entity under issuer's control.

Criterion for exercising control over entity by issuer in respect of which it became controlling authority: right for disposal of above 50% of votes in supreme management body of entity under issuer's control.

Issuer's stake in equity capital of entity in respect of which it became controlling authority: stake in equity capital - 0%, ordinary shares held by issuer - 0%.