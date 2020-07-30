Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On change in shareholding held by issuer's governing body member in equity capital of issuer (PDF, 138.1 KB)

Log in
GAZPROM

(GAZP)
Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On change in shareholding held by issuer's governing body member in equity capital of issuer

07/30/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON CHANGE IN SHAREHOLDING HELD BY ISSUER'S GOVERNING BODY MEMBER IN

EQUITY CAPITAL OF ISSUER

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name of issuer

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

1.2. Short legal name of issuer

PJSC Gazprom

1.3. Address of issuer

Moscow, Russian Federation

1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration

1027700070518

Number) of issuer

1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number)

7736050003

of issuer

1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by

00028-A

registering authority

1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to

www.gazprom.ru;

disclose information

www.e-disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934

1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is

July 28, 2020

reflected in statement (if applicable)

  1. 2. Contents of Statement

  2. First name, patronymic and last name of person whose shareholding in issuer's equity capital has changed: Sergey Ivanovich Kuznets.
  3. Position of person whose shareholding in issuer's equity capital has changed: Member of
    Management Committee, Head of Department, Gazprom.
  4. Type of entity, size of shareholding in equity capital of which has changed for relevant person: issuer - Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom.
  5. Shareholding of Sergey Kuznets in Gazprom equity capital prior to change - 0.0%, percentage of Gazprom's ordinary shares owned by Sergey Kuznets prior to change - 0.0%.
  6. Shareholding of Sergey Kuznets in Gazprom equity capital after change - 0.002239%, percentage of Gazprom's ordinary shares owned by Sergey Kuznets after change - 0.002239%.
  7. Date when interest of relevant person in Gazprom equity capital changed: July 24, 2020.
  8. Date when issuer was informed about change in interest of relevant person in Gazprom equity capital: July 28, 2020.

3. Signature

3.1. First Deputy Department Head, Gazprom

Svetlana Antonova

(acting under power of attorney

No. 01/04/04-48д, dated February 11, 2019)

(signature)

3.2. Date

July

28, 2020

L.S.

OAO Gazprom published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 18:00:06 UTC
