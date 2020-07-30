Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On change in shareholding held by issuer's governing body member in equity capital of issuer (PDF, 138.1 KB)

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON CHANGE IN SHAREHOLDING HELD BY ISSUER'S GOVERNING BODY MEMBER IN

EQUITY CAPITAL OF ISSUER

2. Contents of Statement

First name, patronymic and last name of person whose shareholding in issuer's equity capital has changed: Sergey Ivanovich Kuznets.

Position of person whose shareholding in issuer's equity capital has changed: Member of

Management Committee, Head of Department, Gazprom.

Type of entity, size of shareholding in equity capital of which has changed for relevant person: issuer - Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom.

Shareholding of Sergey Kuznets in Gazprom equity capital prior to change - 0.0%, percentage of Gazprom's ordinary shares owned by Sergey Kuznets prior to change - 0.0%.

Shareholding of Sergey Kuznets in Gazprom equity capital after change - 0.002239%, percentage of Gazprom's ordinary shares owned by Sergey Kuznets after change - 0.002239%.

Date when interest of relevant person in Gazprom equity capital changed: July 24, 2020.