GAZPROM

(GAZP)
Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On material fact statement on issuer's disclosure of consolidated financial statement and submission of auditor's report on such statement

07/23/2020

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON ISSUER'S DISCLOSURE OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND

SUBMISSION OF AUDITOR'S REPORT ON SUCH STATEMENT

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name of issuer

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

1.2. Short legal name of issuer

PJSC Gazprom

1.3. Address of issuer

Moscow, Russian Federation

1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration

1027700070518

Number) of issuer

1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of

7736050003

issuer

1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by registering

00028-A

authority

1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose

www.gazprom.ru;

information

www.e-

disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934

1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is

July 14, 2020

reflected in statement (if applicable)

  1. 2. Contents of Statement

  2. Type of consolidated financial statement of issuer: unaudited interim condensed financial statement including auditor's report based on review of this statement.
  3. Reporting period for which consolidated financial statement of issuer was prepared: 3 months of 2020.
  4. Date of compilation of issuer's consolidated financial statement: July 10, 2020.
  5. Standards of accounting (financial) reporting according to which consolidated financial statement was prepared: International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
  6. Information about auditor (auditing company) who prepared auditor's report or any other document based on review of issuer's consolidated financial statement in line with standards of auditing activity: Information about auditing company who prepared auditor's report based on review of this statement:
    Full legal name of auditing company: Financial and Accounting Consultants Limited Liability
    Company.
    Address: 44/1 (bld. 2 AB) Myasnitskaya St., 101990, Moscow. INN 7701017140.
    OGRN 1027700058286.
  7. Webpage address where issuer posted text of its relevant consolidated financial statement, as well as text of auditor's report or other document based on review of such statement in line with standards of auditing activity:
    www.e-disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934and www.gazprom.ru/investors/disclosure/reports/2020/
  8. Date of compiling auditor's report or other document based on audit of issuer's consolidated financial statements in line with standards of auditing activity: July 10, 2020.
  9. Date when issuer posted online text of relevant consolidated financial statement as well as text of auditor's report or any other document based on review of such statement in line with standards of auditing activity: July 14, 2020.

3. Signature

3.1. Deputy Chairman of Management Committee

Mikhail Rosseev

- Chief Accountant, Gazprom

(acting under power of attorney

No. 01/04/04-175д, dated March 16, 2020)

(signature)

3.2. Date

July

14, 2020

L.S.

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 19:55:05 UTC
