Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On material fact statement on issuer's disclosure of consolidated financial statement and submission of auditor's report on such statement

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT
ON ISSUER'S DISCLOSURE OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND
SUBMISSION OF AUDITOR'S REPORT ON SUCH STATEMENT
|
1. General information
|
1.1. Full legal name of issuer
|
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
|
1.2. Short legal name of issuer
|
PJSC Gazprom
|
1.3. Address of issuer
|
Moscow, Russian Federation
|
1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration
|
1027700070518
|
Number) of issuer
|
|
1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of
|
7736050003
|
issuer
|
|
1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by registering
|
00028-A
|
authority
|
|
1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose
|
www.gazprom.ru;
|
information
|
www.e-
|
|
disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934
|
1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is
|
July 14, 2020
|
reflected in statement (if applicable)
|
-
2. Contents of Statement
-
Type of consolidated financial statement of issuer: unaudited interim condensed financial statement including auditor's report based on review of this statement.
-
Reporting period for which consolidated financial statement of issuer was prepared: 3 months of 2020.
-
Date of compilation of issuer's consolidated financial statement: July 10, 2020.
-
Standards of accounting (financial) reporting according to which consolidated financial statement was prepared: International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
-
Information about auditor (auditing company) who prepared auditor's report or any other document based on review of issuer's consolidated financial statement in line with standards of auditing activity: Information about auditing company who prepared auditor's report based on review of this statement:
Full legal name of auditing company: Financial and Accounting Consultants Limited Liability
Company.
Address: 44/1 (bld. 2 AB) Myasnitskaya St., 101990, Moscow. INN 7701017140.
OGRN 1027700058286.
-
Webpage address where issuer posted text of its relevant consolidated financial statement, as well as text of auditor's report or other document based on review of such statement in line with standards of auditing activity:
www.e-disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934and www.gazprom.ru/investors/disclosure/reports/2020/
-
Date of compiling auditor's report or other document based on audit of issuer's consolidated financial statements in line with standards of auditing activity: July 10, 2020.
-
Date when issuer posted online text of relevant consolidated financial statement as well as text of auditor's report or any other document based on review of such statement in line with standards of auditing activity: July 14, 2020.
3. Signature
|
3.1. Deputy Chairman of Management Committee
|
|
Mikhail Rosseev
|
- Chief Accountant, Gazprom
|
|
|
|
(acting under power of attorney
|
|
|
|
No. 01/04/04-175д, dated March 16, 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(signature)
|
|
3.2. Date
|
July
|
|
14, 2020
|
L.S.
|
