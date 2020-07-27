Log in
Gazprom    GAZP   RU0007661625

Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On termination of issuer's right to dispose of certain number of votes attached to voting shares (stakes) that constitute equity capital of separate entity (PDF, 58.8 KB)

07/27/2020 | 01:31pm EDT

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON TERMINATION OF ISSUER'S RIGHT TO DISPOSE OF CERTAIN NUMBER OF VOTES ATTACHED TO VOTING SHARES (STAKES) THAT CONSTITUTE EQUITY CAPITAL OF SEPARATE ENTITY

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name of issuer

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

1.2. Short legal name of issuer

PJSC Gazprom

1.3. Address of issuer

Moscow, Russian Federation

1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration

1027700070518

Number) of issuer

1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of

7736050003

issuer

1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by

00028-A

registering authority

1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose

www.gazprom.ru;

information

www.e-

disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934

1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is

July 6, 2020

reflected in statement (if applicable)

  1. 2. Contents of Statement

  2. Full legal name, address, INN (if applicable), OGRN (if applicable) of entity, in which issuer right to dispose of certain number of votes attached to voting shares (stakes) that constitute equity capital has been terminated: Nord Stream AG.
    Address of commercial entity: Zug, Kanton Zug, Switzerland.
    INN not applicable.
    OGRN CHE-112.660.698 (primary state registration number).
  3. Type of issuer's terminated right to dispose of certain number of votes attached to voting shares (stakes) that constitute equity capital of entity (direct disposal; indirect disposal): direct disposal.
  4. Criterion of issuer's terminated right to dispose of certain number of votes attached to voting shares (stakes) that constitute equity capital of entity (independent disposal; joint disposal with other parties): independent disposal.
  5. Grounds for termination of issuer's right to dispose of certain number of votes attached to voting shares (stakes) that constitute equity capital of entity (termination (reduction) of shareholding in entity; cancellation or otherwise termination of asset trust agreement, simple partnership agreement, contract of agency, shareholders' agreement and (or) other agreement envisaging execution of rights attached to shares (stakes) in entity): terminated participation in company.
  6. Number and percentage of votes attached to voting shares (stakes) that constitute equity capital of entity, which issuer had right to dispose of prior to existence of relevant grounds:
    670,854 shares constituting 51% of votes.
  7. Number and percentage of votes attached to voting shares (stakes) that constitute equity capital of entity, which issuer acquired right to dispose of with existence of relevant grounds: 0 shares consisting 0% of votes.
  8. Effective date of grounds for issuer's right to dispose of certain number of votes attached to voting shares (stakes) that constitute equity capital of entity: July 6, 2020.

3. Signature

3.1. Member of Management Committee,

Elena Mikhailova

Department Head, Gazprom

(acting under power of attorney

No. 01/04/04-58д, dated January 31,

2018)

(signature)

3.2. Date

July

23, 2020

L.S.

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 17:30:05 UTC
