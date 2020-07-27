Public Joint Stock Gazprom : On termination of issuer's right to dispose of certain number of votes attached to voting shares (stakes) that constitute equity capital of separate entity (PDF, 58.8 KB)

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON TERMINATION OF ISSUER'S RIGHT TO DISPOSE OF CERTAIN NUMBER OF VOTES ATTACHED TO VOTING SHARES (STAKES) THAT CONSTITUTE EQUITY CAPITAL OF SEPARATE ENTITY

1. General information

2. Contents of Statement

Full legal name, address, INN (if applicable), OGRN (if applicable) of entity, in which issuer right to dispose of certain number of votes attached to voting shares (stakes) that constitute equity capital has been terminated: Nord Stream AG.

Address of commercial entity: Zug, Kanton Zug, Switzerland.

INN not applicable.

OGRN CHE-112.660.698 (primary state registration number).

Type of issuer's terminated right to dispose of certain number of votes attached to voting shares (stakes) that constitute equity capital of entity ( direct disposal; indirect disposal): direct disposal.

Criterion of issuer's terminated right to dispose of certain number of votes attached to voting shares (stakes) that constitute equity capital of entity (independent disposal; joint disposal with other parties): independent disposal .

Grounds for termination of issuer's right to dispose of certain number of votes attached to voting shares (stakes) that constitute equity capital of entity (termination (reduction) of shareholding in entity ; cancellation or otherwise termination of asset trust agreement, simple partnership agreement, contract of agency, shareholders' agreement and (or) other agreement envisaging execution of rights attached to shares (stakes) in entity ): terminated participation in company.

Number and percentage of votes attached to voting shares (stakes) that constitute equity capital of entity, which issuer had right to dispose of prior to existence of relevant grounds:

670,854 shares constituting 51% of votes.

Number and percentage of votes attached to voting shares (stakes) that constitute equity capital of entity, which issuer acquired right to dispose of with existence of relevant grounds: 0 shares consisting 0% of votes.