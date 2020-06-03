Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Gazprom    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Record European gas stocks raise pressure for supply cuts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 09:25am EDT

By Ekaterina Kravtsova

European gas inventories are at record levels as weak demand has led to excess gas moving into storage, putting pressure on producers to cut supply.

A rise in global liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply due to sluggish demand in Asia, two warm winters and reduced industrial demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, have resulted in unusually high European stocks.

"Unless we see strong supply cuts there is a risk that storage in northwest Europe is full by the end of July or early of August," said Marina Tsygankova, a gas analyst at Refinitiv.

For a graphic on European gas storage fill quickly in 2020:

https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/bdwpkdkadvm/EU%20gas%20storage.PNG

For a graphic on European gas stock fullness at the end of May 2020:

https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/yxmvjkblrpr/Stock%20fullness.PNG

Some countries, such as Belgium, already have stocks running at over 90%, while others including Germany, Austria, France and Slovakia, have storage levels above 70%.

Norwegian flows to Britain averaged at 319 gigawatt hours (GWh) per day in May, compared to 540 GWh per day in May 2019, Refintiv Eikon data showed. Exports to continental Europe were at around at 2,387 GWh per day last month, compared to 2,623 GWh per day in May 2019.

Russian supplies via three main lines averaged at 3,374 GWh per day in May 2020, a 21% drop compared to May 2019.

Russian flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline through the Mallnow compressor station halted in late May as the transit agreement between Russia and Poland expired.

But on June 1, flows jumped and pipeline capacities for the third quarter are almost entirely booked up, traders said, much of it bought by Gazprom.

Gazprom has been quiet with offering spot, June and July volumes via its electronic trading platform in the past several days, several gas traders said, adding this may help to tighten the market.

For a graphic on Total monthly European gas imports:

https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/rlgpdkjrbvo/EU%20imports.PNG

LNG deliveries are expected to be lower in June as well as dozens of cargoes for loading in the United States have been cancelled for June and July.

"We now expect around 125 U.S. cargoes to be shut-in this summer, potentially slashing LNG deliveries to Europe by up to 12 bcm (billion cubic metres) compared to what was expected at the start of the summer," consultancy Energy Aspects said.

Qatari deliveries are also expected to be reduced as higher prices in Asia mean it's more profitable to send cargoes to India and northeast Asia, one LNG trader said.

(Reporting by Ekaterina Kravtsova; editing by Nina Chestney and David Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAZPROM 1.64% 201.97 End-of-day quote.-21.23%
GAZPROM NEFT 2.22% 345 End-of-day quote.-17.89%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.03% 68.6303 Delayed Quote.11.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GAZPROM
09:25aRecord European gas stocks raise pressure for supply cuts
RE
06/01PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Long-term contract for gas supplies to Greece signe..
PU
05/28PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Progress of Amur GPP construction project reaches 6..
PU
05/28Coronavirus Outbreaks Threaten Oil Majors' Biggest Projects
DJ
05/28U.S. senators weigh additional sanctions on Russia's Nord Stream 2
RE
05/27Cameroon in Talks With Gazprom, Golar to Extend LNG Exploitation
DJ
05/27PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Dividends of RUB 15.24 per share recommended by Boa..
PU
05/27PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Valery Guryanov put in charge of Gazprom Dobycha Sh..
PU
05/27PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Project for natural gas processing and liquefaction..
PU
05/22Spain's Repsol pulls out of planned Arctic JV in Russia
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 82 685 M - -
Net income 2020 5 785 M - -
Net Debt 2020 44 806 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
Yield 2020 4,91%
Capitalization 69 622 M 69 253 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 473 800
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3,25 $
Last Close Price 2,94 $
Spread / Highest target 68,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Vladimir Alexandrovich Mau Director
Andrey Igorevich Akimov Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAZPROM-21.23%69 253
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-7.38%1 752 283
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-41.95%128 823
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-31.20%105 598
TOTAL S.A.-27.75%102 309
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY-23.20%58 477
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group