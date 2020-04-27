Public Joint Stock Gazprom Neft : Gazprom Neft develops digital refining-process control technologies

Gazprom Neft develops digital refining-process control technologies

Gazprom Neft's Omsk Refinery is improving the efficiency of its catalytic reforming complex (under a project developed by Gazprom Neft industrial-automation subsidiary Avtomatika-Service) using digital production management.* This move towards new management standards forms part of the plant's modernisation of its catalytic reforming complex, designed to allow the company to respond more flexibly to market demand. Work is due to be completed in 2020.

Using more than 4,000 sensors, the new system will make it possible to collect and process information on all parameters governing the operation of the complex automatically, track changes, and prevent emergencies. The system is equipped with a 'smart' safety module, as well as the most advanced emergency protection equipment currently available.

'We are utilising the best solutions - including digital - in modernising the Omsk Refinery. Oil-refining industry technologies have, today, reached the highest level, so developing a digital environment for accumulating data on technological process-flows in a single, cohesive system means we can align production management in a way that is efficient and effective, increasing plant reliability as well as facilities' industrial and environmental safety.'

Oleg Belyavsky Director General, Gazprom Neft Omsk Refinery

'The work of the Omsk Refinery's technological facilities today involves hundreds of complex engineering systems, IT solutions and automation tools. All of these operate consistently and reliably thanks to control system that ensures the safety and efficiency of every single technological process. Gazprom Neft is always working on developing these systems, developing a single, inclusive production-control environment, step-by-step.'

Rustem Mufteev Director General, Avtomatika-Servis