Public Joint Stock Gazprom Neft : Gazprom Neft emergency response team finishes post-oil-spill clean-up operations at the Ambarnaya riverbed near Norilsk

Key emergency response operations at the TETs-3 fuel-storage facility near Norilsk - site of the recent diesel spill - are now complete. Gazprom Neft specialists involved in emergency response were responsible for collecting more than 8,000 cubic metres of oil-contaminated fluid, following the installation of more than four kilometres of boom defences, in just two weeks. The Gazprom Neft team were also successful in cleaning all fuel deposits from the Ambarnaya riverbed.

Fifty Gazprom Neft employees were due to return to Megion, Noyabrsk, St Petersburg and Khanty Mansiysk on 20 June. Twenty-two company rescue team members will remain in Norilsk for final cleaning of river tributaries and estuary surface waters, as well as fluid recovery (sorbent treatment) and monitoring of the shoreline.

Gazprom Neft ecologists have now arrived in Norilsk to replace rescue-team members. These specialists will be involved in establishing 'roadmaps' for restoring flora and fauna throughout the impacted area.

Yevgeny Zinichev, Minister for Civil Defense, Emergencies and Disaster Management, thanked the Gazprom Neft team for their involvement in responding to the diesel spill.

'Thanks to their high level of training and preparedness, and the standard to which they were equipped, our emergency response team did themselves credit in achieving the overriding priority - of stopping the diesel spill from reaching the Kara Sea, as well as in cleaning the Ambarnaya riverbed. I have no doubt that our ecology-specialists' knowledge and experience will prove extremely useful in solving problems and in restoring the area's natural environment.'