Gazprom Neft

GAZPROM NEFT

(SIBN)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Joint Stock Gazprom Neft : Gazprom Neft launches a mobile app allowing employees to keep tabs on their health

06/26/2020 | 01:24pm EDT
Gazprom Neft launches a mobile app allowing employees to keep tabs on their health
25 June 2020

Gazprom Neft has launched a mobile 'Gradusnik (Tempchecker)' app to help in combatting COVID-19 and in monitoring employee health. The app has been integrated with the company's medical support system, and will help support employees who have fallen ill, as well as preventing any risk of their entering offices or production facilities without being tested for coronavirus.

The main function of the Gradusnik app lies in offering employees a personal QR-code, which has to be presented on entering any company offices or facilities. Once scanned, the code sources database information on employees' coronavirus test results, as well as checking for any other company-imposed restrictions, after which they are allowed access to their office or production site.

Company employees are tested as a matter of course every seven to 14 days. If an employee's coronavirus test is out of date the system generates an alert, warning that a new test must be performed before that employee can enter his or her workplace.

The Gradusnik app also allows employees to advise if they have a temperature or any other ailment, after which a company representative gets in touch to clarify the state of that employee's health. This is particularly important when part of the workforce is working remotely.

The scheme is being pilot tested at Gazprom Neft offices in St Petersburg, as well as at a number of company assets in Moscow, Omsk, Tyumen, Ekaterinburg and the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug. More than 11,000 employees are already using the Gradusnik app.

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom Neft published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2020 17:23:03 UTC
