Public Joint Stock Gazprom Neft : Gazprom Neft makes the transition to using its own proprietary catalyst-reactivation technologies

Gazprom Neft has successfully completed the reactivation of a commercial batch of diesel hydrotreatment process catalysts at its Omsk Refinery - this work having been undertaken using the company's own proprietary technology, and allowing 95% reactivation of initial catalyst activity. The 2,000-tonne annual-capacity reactivation line forms part of Gazprom Neft's project to build a modern catalytic-systems production facility. The company's investment in this project currently stands at RUB30 billion. Construction is scheduled for completion in 2021.

A catalyst's activity is a key indicator of its effectiveness. Catalyst activity is gradually reduced in the course of it being used, and is compensated for by a higher process temperature - which leads to higher energy consumption, lower operational efficiency in production, and additional environmental impacts. Gazprom Neft's patent technology allows a catalyst's required level of activity to be restored, promoting greater efficiency in modern fuel production processes. The useful service life of reactivated catalysts is no different from any other. The economic benefit of using reactivated catalysts throughout all of the company's refineries will reach RUB400 million per year. This technology has been developed in conjunction with the Boreskov Institute of Catalysis, Novosibirsk (a Siberian branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences).

'In the absence of effective Russian reactivation technologies, companies have been forced to purchase large volumes of catalysts, or turn to foreign companies to reactivate catalysts to the required levels. Which is precisely why establishing domestic production facilities is so important. We are developing a unique business for the Russian catalysts market, combining production, R&D and services. That sort of integrated approach will be an advantage for the entire industry: in driving knowledge-intensive catalyst production we are guaranteeing the stable functioning of Russia's entire oil-refining industry.'

Alexander Chembulaev Director General, Gazprom-Neft Catalytic Systems

'Using catalysts reactivated using our own technology has saved us the cost of acquiring new ones, as well as helping us achieve a high level of efficiency in oil refining. Added to which, the quality of the fuel produced is maintained. We, as catalytic-system users, see a promising outlook for a wide range of uses for reactivated catalysts in producing modern, environmentally-friendly oil products.'

Oleg Belyavsky Director General, Gazprom Neft Omsk Refinery