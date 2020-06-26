Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Gazprom Neft    SIBN   RU0009062467

GAZPROM NEFT

(SIBN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Joint Stock Gazprom Neft : Gazprom Neft makes the transition to using its own proprietary catalyst-reactivation technologies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 01:34pm EDT
Gazprom Neft makes the transition to using its own proprietary catalyst-reactivation technologies
17 June 2020

Gazprom Neft has successfully completed the reactivation of a commercial batch of diesel hydrotreatment process catalysts at its Omsk Refinery - this work having been undertaken using the company's own proprietary technology, and allowing 95% reactivation of initial catalyst activity. The 2,000-tonne annual-capacity reactivation line forms part of Gazprom Neft's project to build a modern catalytic-systems production facility. The company's investment in this project currently stands at RUB30 billion. Construction is scheduled for completion in 2021.

A catalyst's activity is a key indicator of its effectiveness. Catalyst activity is gradually reduced in the course of it being used, and is compensated for by a higher process temperature - which leads to higher energy consumption, lower operational efficiency in production, and additional environmental impacts. Gazprom Neft's patent technology allows a catalyst's required level of activity to be restored, promoting greater efficiency in modern fuel production processes. The useful service life of reactivated catalysts is no different from any other. The economic benefit of using reactivated catalysts throughout all of the company's refineries will reach RUB400 million per year. This technology has been developed in conjunction with the Boreskov Institute of Catalysis, Novosibirsk (a Siberian branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences).

'In the absence of effective Russian reactivation technologies, companies have been forced to purchase large volumes of catalysts, or turn to foreign companies to reactivate catalysts to the required levels. Which is precisely why establishing domestic production facilities is so important. We are developing a unique business for the Russian catalysts market, combining production, R&D and services. That sort of integrated approach will be an advantage for the entire industry: in driving knowledge-intensive catalyst production we are guaranteeing the stable functioning of Russia's entire oil-refining industry.'
Alexander ChembulaevDirector General, Gazprom-Neft Catalytic Systems
'Using catalysts reactivated using our own technology has saved us the cost of acquiring new ones, as well as helping us achieve a high level of efficiency in oil refining. Added to which, the quality of the fuel produced is maintained. We, as catalytic-system users, see a promising outlook for a wide range of uses for reactivated catalysts in producing modern, environmentally-friendly oil products.'
Oleg BelyavskyDirector General, Gazprom Neft Omsk Refinery
Notes for editors

Gazpromneft-Catalytic Systems is a Gazprom Neft subsidiary, established to manage all aspects of the company's catalyst business, from production to the provision of a full range of technical-support services.

High-technology catalyst production at Gazprom Neft will make it possible to meet Russian refineries' demand for secondary-refining catalysts in full. Total annual production capacity is 21,000 tonnes, comprising 6,000 tonnes of hydrotreatment catalysts and 15,000 tonnes of cat-cracking catalysts - both of which are used in key secondary refining processes making possible the production of Euro-5 motor fuels.

The development of innovative technologies in catalyst production is being undertaken by Gazprom Neft in conjunction with major Russian research and development centres specialising in catalytic processes. The company's partner on this national project, specifically, is the Boreskov Institute of Catalysis, Novosibirsk (a Siberian branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences) and Samara State Technical University, which are developing technologies for the production of catalysts for hydrogenation processes. The Institute for Problems of Hydrocarbon Refining, Omsk (also a Siberian branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences), is also working with the company in developing new technologies and improving existing processes in the production of catalysts for catalytic cracking.

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom Neft published this content on 17 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2020 17:33:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GAZPROM NEFT
01:34pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM NEFT : Gazprom Neft makes the transition to using its..
PU
01:24pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM NEFT : Gazprom Neft launches a mobile app allowing em..
PU
01:19pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM NEFT : Gazprom Neft emergency response team finishes ..
PU
01:09pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM NEFT : Gazprom Neft delivers further energy-efficienc..
PU
01:09pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM NEFT : Gazprom Neft expands its bitumen-materials log..
PU
12:34pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM NEFT : Gazprom Neft to integrate digital systems with..
PU
06/25GAZPROM NEFT : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/22German hydrogen economy to spark traded market for imports - consultants
RE
06/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06/15PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM NEFT : Gazprom Neft holds Annual General Meeting of S..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 864 M - -
Net income 2020 2 087 M - -
Net Debt 2020 10 629 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
Yield 2020 6,73%
Capitalization 23 163 M 22 913 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,26x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 6,84%
Chart GAZPROM NEFT
Duration : Period :
Gazprom Neft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAZPROM NEFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 5,68 $
Last Close Price 4,91 $
Spread / Highest target 47,1%
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Valerevich Dyukov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexei Borisovich Miller Chairman
Alexey Viktorovich Yankevich Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Economics & Finance
Vladimir Ivanovich Alisov Non-Executive Director
Kirill Gennadievich Seleznev Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAZPROM NEFT-19.35%23 117
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-7.23%1 742 421
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-42.98%126 577
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-33.25%104 703
TOTAL SE-28.44%102 206
GAZPROM-25.67%65 163
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group