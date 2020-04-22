Public Joint Stock Gazprom Neft : Gazprom Neft takes delivery of Russian-produced catalyst-production equipment

Gazprom Neft takes delivery of Russian-produced catalyst-production equipment

Gazpromneft-Catalytic Systems continues to put in place the equipment needed for Russia's first ever modern refining-catalyst manufacturing plant, with specialists at R&D Enterprise Mashprom having now completed preparations for a consignment of equipment for the plant's conveyor production line. This future Gazprom Neft enterprise will facilitate the production of 21,000 tonnes of modern catalysts to be used in key processes involved in deep oil refining and the production of Euro-5 fuels. This initiative has been designated a 'national project' by the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation. Gazprom Neft's investments in the project stand at more than RUB30 billion, with construction expected to be completed in 2021.

Equipment (including furnaces and dryers) supplied by Mashprom will facilitate the processes involved in producing hydrotreatment and hydrocracking catalysts. Modern technological solutions mean these new devices are characterised by a high degree of automation. The project complies to the strictest requirements in terms of noise control and reliability in thermal insulation. Furnaces will be running on natural gas which, together with other ecological solutions in forthcoming catalyst production, will ensure the environment is protected. Equipment is expected to be delivered in 3Q 2020.

Gazprom Neft's catalyst plant will be able to meet Russian refineries' demand for effective catalysts, in full - annual output from the Omsk facility being expected to reach 15,000 tonnes of cat-cracking catalysts, 4,000 tonnes of hydrotreatment catalysts, and 2,000 tonnes of hydrocracking catalysts. Production volumes have been calculated to also meet export demand. Gazprom Neft is working closely with leading Russian research institutes on this project, but currently relies on feedstocks from domestic suppliers. The project envisages cutting-edge environmental solutions, including filtration systems and automated production-control systems.

'As part of the national project to increase productivity and import substitution, we have, together with Gazprom Neft, invested many years' experience in developing and producing modern innovative equipment for enterprises in the metallurgical, chemical and energy industries. The unique equipment manufactured by specialists at our production sites in Izhevsk and Nizhny Tagil is set to become part of Russia's first modern catalytic-systems production facility.'

Alexander Kotelnikov CEO, R&D Enterprise Mashprom

'Gazprom Neft's new production facilities will make it possible to address the issue of Russian oil-refining's dependence on foreign catalyst suppliers. We are working with leading specialist institutions within the Russian Academy of Sciences, involving these in developing technologies and equipment. We are relying on domestic feedstock suppliers and equipment developers. We can tell you we are developing not just new production facilities, but an ecosystem offering the industry a comprehensive and cohesive solution.'

Alexander Chembulaev CEO, Gazpromneft-Catalytic Systems