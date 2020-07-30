Public Joint Stock Gazprom Neft : New digital aviation-refuelling accounting system deployed by Gazprom Neft

Gazpromneft-Aero, operator of the Gazprom Neft aviation refuelling business, has moved over to a digital system in commercial accounting for aviation refuelling at Sheremetyevo International Airport. This new system will increase speed and efficiency in aviation refuelling operations, with partner airlines able to cut the time taken in processing initial aircraft-servicing documents, and receiving data on each flight's refuelling volumes, online. Gazpromneft-Aero's investment in developing and implementing this digital project stands at more than ₽430 million.

Prior to the system going into commercial operation, all Gazprom Neft aviation tankers at Sheremetyevo have been further equipped with industrial automation systems, digital fuel-volume measuring systems, communications modules, driver terminals and printers. All information on 'wing-tip' refuelling volumes is now available online. This automatic system monitors the process and terminates refuelling once aircraft tanks reach the required volume. A GSM module transmits refuelling information to the Gazpromneft-Aero server, and a report is generated through a mobile printer, on site.

Automated commercial accounting in aviation refuelling can significantly reduce turnaround times in processing basic accounting data and invoices. The system has full control over calculating the volumes of fuel delivered, completing initial documentation after aircraft are refuelled, and controlling all process flows. This new automated complex forms part of the Gazprom Neft 'Neftekontrol' integrated corporate system, which is facilitating efficiency improvements in monitoring fuel transportation - from refinery to wing-tip - online.

'This new accounting system reduces aircraft refuelling time by 10%, on average, as well as improving operations on airport aprons. We see considerable potential in developing online services and are working on developing a single and cohesive digital 'eco system' in aviation refuelling, which will include technological solutions developed by our specialists and implemented throughout the production process. A single, integrated, 'smart' platform will make it possible to improve efficiency in working with both our Russian and international partner airlines.'

Vladimir Egorov CEO, Gazpromneft-Aero

The company plans to launch similar systems at Novosibirsk, Murmansk, Ulyanovsk, Chita, Saratov and other international airports.