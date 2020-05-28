Public Joint Stock Gazprom Neft : Presentation 0 05/28/2020 | 09:46am EDT Send by mail :

1Q 2020 IFRS FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS St Petersburg - May 28, 2020 Agenda Highlights, Alexey Yankevich Financials Member of the Management Board, CFO Upstream Igor Shkirov Head of Planning, Performance and Data Management Department, Upstream Downstream Nikita Anichkin Head of Economics and Investment Department, Downstream Gazprom Neft 2 Disclaimer This presentation contains forward-looking statements concerning the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of Gazprom Neft and its consolidated subsidiaries. All statements other than statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning the potential exposure of Gazprom Neft to market risks and statements expressing management's expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions. These forward- looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as ''anticipate'', ''believe'', ''could'', ''estimate'', ''expect'', ''intend'', ''may'', ''plan'', ''objectives'', ''outlook'', ''probably'', ''project'', ''will'', ''seek'', ''target'', ''risks'', ''goals'', ''should'' and similar terms and phrases. There are a number of factors that can affect the future operations of Gazprom Neft and can cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements included in this presentation, including (without limitation): price fluctuations in crude oil and oil products changes in demand for the Company's products currency fluctuations drilling and production results reserve estimates loss of market and industry competition environmental and physical risks risks associated with the identification of suitable potential acquisition properties and targets, and successful negotiation and completion of such transactions economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions political risks, project delays or advancements, approvals and cost estimates changes in trading conditions All forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this presentation. Neither Gazprom Neft nor any of its subsidiaries undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other information. Gazprom Neft 3 1Q 2020 highlights 1Q 2020 financial performance:     Revenue: RUB 515 billion Adjusted EBITDA*: RUB 99 billion Net loss: RUB 14 billion Free cash flow: RUB 22 billion Operational progress in 1Q 2020:    Hydrocarbon production up 6.7% y-o-y (mtoe) Refining volumes up 3.2% y-o-y The total number of operating filling stations throughout Russia is up 5.2% y-o-y 1Q 2020 vs 4Q 2019   Hydrocarbon production up 2.6% (mtoe) Refining volumes down 1.1% * Including GPN share in EBITDA of associates and joint ventures Gazprom Neft 4 Gazprom Neft: responsibility and care For our employees: An integrated protective system has been put in place, directed at minimising the spread of COVID-19 as well as ensuring continuous production

Employees have been put on remote working ( >70% of administrative staff, >15% of total headcount, including field teams)

Mass preventative testing of employees (more than 160,000 tests) Shift turnarounds extended to 90 days Buffer zones (more than 100 with 20,000 employees processing capacity) in place at oil production facilities, automated temperature testing, incoming employees kept separate at all entrances, and contactless shift handovers organized at refineries

with 20,000 employees processing capacity) in place at oil production facilities, automated temperature testing, incoming employees kept separate at all entrances, and contactless shift handovers organized at refineries Advice and information (a "hotline" for shift workers, and a new digital "Mobile Newsfeed") For those around us:   Integrated testing of contractors at oil fields Mobile apps for remote payment at Gazpromneft filling stations Direct involvement in developing a mechanism to support oilfield service companies   An integrated support programme for medics helping to combat COVID-19 Free car-refills for volunteers (>1,600 free-fuel cards for use at Gazpromneft filling stations) Hand sanitiser production launched at GPN facilities with spare capacity, and the first 85-tonne consignment shipped

Joint operations: proportionally consolidated companies (Tomskneft, SPD) Percentage changes may differ from the calculated figures and values may not sum to total due to rounding Gazprom Neft 7 Control over per-unit operating costs in hydrocarbon production ОPEX (RUB/toe) 23 -27 1.0% 19 1 Operating expenses (RUB/toe) 1,662 1,849 1,957 1,678 1,758 1,662 1,687 1,731 1,678 1,571 1,654 1,595 2017 1Q 18 2Q 18 3Q 18 4Q 18 1Q 19 2Q 19 3Q 19 4Q 19 1Q 20 1Q 2019 Brownfields* Major projects** Joint operations*** International assets 1Q 2020 Noyabrskneftegas, Khantos, Vostok, Orenburg

equity-participation entities (Slavneft, Arcticgas, Northgas and Messoyakhaneftegaz) Joint operations: proportionally consolidated companies (Tomskneft, SPD)

Percentage changes may differ from the calculated figures and values may not sum to total due to rounding Gazprom Neft 7 Control over per-unit operating costs in hydrocarbon production ОPEX (RUB/toe) 23 -27 1.0% 19 1 Operating expenses (RUB/toe) 1,662 1,849 1,957 1,678 1,758 1,662 1,687 1,731 1,678 1,571 1,654 1,595 2017 1Q 18 2Q 18 3Q 18 4Q 18 1Q 19 2Q 19 3Q 19 4Q 19 1Q 20 1Q 2019 Brownfields* Major projects** Joint operations*** International assets 1Q 2020 Noyabrskneftegas, Khantos, Vostok, Orenburg

GPN Yamal, Prirazlomnoye

Tomskneft, SPD Percentage changes may differ from the calculated ones and the values ​​may not converge in the totals due to rounding Gazprom Neft 8 Production optimised on the basis of efficiency improvements throughout the entire value chain Viability of core well stock Analysed under various price scenarios, with tax implications taken into account

Evaluated with lifting costs, transport costs, equipment servicing and well repairs all being taken into account Quick responses to external change Adopted on the basis of multiple factors being optimised, and specific aspects of the upstream and downstream businesses taken into account Conducted on a regular basis, in line with any changes in external factors Profitability of field clusters, with infrastructure costs taken into account Operating well stock is grouped around booster pumping stations (BPS)

Evaluated in line with both variable and fixed operating costs Any decision on mothballing will be taken in line with each cluster's overall profitability An optimum and balanced portfolio Maximises the added value of every barrel throughout the entire value chain. One priority being - low-sulphur oil production and refining at our own facilities

low-sulphur oil production and refining at our own facilities Driven by the balance between "base production" and new well workovers Gazprom Neft 9 Production optimisation technologies, well-stock management options Moving over to Moving over to Full piezometric (pressure- temporary mothballing observation) well stock mothballing Description  No equipment lifting to  No equipment lifting to  Equipment lifted to surface surface surface  Well blinding  Inert-fluid injection  Well bore flushed and  Measurements of  Well blinding scoured formation pressure  Well flooded with inert fluid + / -  Facilitates faster response, if necessary, on wells  High cost of works going back into production  Restarting risk  Short lead-times  Lengthy approval  Low cost of works procedure with  High recovery rate on restarting regulatory agencies Shutdown length Well stock covered not limited, for the period of up to six months over six months need for geological surveys 5-10% ≈90% ≤5% Gazprom Neft 10 COVID-19 prevention strategies at oil and gas production facilities TEST First stage March-April 2020 Second stage from May 2020 "Barrier" mass preventive testing 100% testing of Gazprom Neft employees and contractors working at the company's production facilities Regular testing of high-contact personnel. 100% testing of personnel at buffer zones to ensure infection-free "clean shifts". Compliance with all epidemiological requirements Personal Protective Equipment Sanitisers and disinfectants Temperatures taken before starting work Medical examinations Transport and premises disinfected regularly Buffer zones put in place Transport to shifts Medical examination "Clean shift" at arrival to the buffer If tests are zone negative Quarantine Initial 14-day stay Second New shift teams COVID-19 at the buffer COVID-19 If tests are tests zone tests positive >100 BUFFER >20,000 EMPLOYEES - 14-DAY PROCESSING ZONES CAPACITY Organisational initiatives Shift turnarounds extended to 90 days Staff allocated into non-overlapping groups (shifts) Assistance provided to hospitals in production locations Gazprom Neft 11 Downstream Flexibility at every level in the face of high market volatility Gazprom Neft 12 Maintaining y-o-y crude exports in the face of declining global demand Crude price and average netbacks ($/bbl) 80 Brent 60 Refining netback 40 Crude export netback 20 Crude export duty 0 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 Percentage changes may differ from the calculated ones and the values ​​may not converge in the totals due to rounding Crude mix (mt) -0.5% 16.4 16.3 0.3 -4.0% 0.2 4.7 +0.0% 4.7 0.4 +0.9% 1.1 1.1 10.0 +3.2% 10.3 1Q 2019 1Q 2020 International market Domestic market Crude export Refining Crude to CIS Gazprom Neft 13 Improving refinery performance Refining throughput (mt) +3.2% 10.3 10.0 0.8 NIS 0.6 +39.3% Yaroslavl 2.0 -2.6% 1.9 Moscow 2.3 2.4 +4.3% Conversion rate in Russia* (%) 81.1 +3.6 p.p. 84.7 Yaroslavl 64.1 64.6 Moscow 74.6 82.1 Omsk 90.5 93.2 1Q19 1Q20 Light product yield in Russia* (%) 64.3 +1.1 p.p. 65.4 Omsk 5.1 5.2 Yaroslavl 54.3 56.4 +1.0% Moscow 57.1 62.3 Omsk 71.4 70.1 1Q19 1Q20 1Q19 1Q20 Percentage changes may differ from the calculated ones and the values ​​may not converge in the totals due * At company refineries to rounding Gazprom Neft 14 The company's use of digital technologies allows prompt and remote respond to changes in market demand Efficiency Control Centre integrated planning of production capacity, logistics operations and Integrated sales scheduling predictive management of the entire value chain - from refinery to sales - in a single, cohesive digital environment drives production capacity

production capacity optimises the value chain and stock control

the value chain and stock control reallocates production flows in line with market demand Oil delivered Production Logistics ex-refinery Company shipments refineries to refineries exported Tank farms, refueling complexes, bunkering Sales on the domestic markets Tank farms Filling stations Refueling Bunkering fleet complexes Tankers Terminals Arctic Gates Prirazlomnaya UMBA Arctic logistics NEFTEKONTROL facilitates remote oversight and control over oil-products' quality and quantity CAPITAN real-time predictive analysis means bottlenecks on the Northern Sea Route are predicted and the most viable and safe oil-transportation route put in place Gazprom Neft 15 Growing lubricants and bitumens sales despite a weaker market environment Premium sales in 1Q 2020 Aviation -4.3% 0.69 0.66 1Q19 1Q20 Bunkering -31.6% 0.76 0.52 1Q19 1Q20 Lubricants +28.6% 0.09 0.07 1Q19 1Q20 Bitumens +33.3% 0.04 0.03 1Q19 1Q20 Key events Number of airports of presence has increased to 284 (+14)

Gazpromenft-Aero has joined the Joint Inspection Group (JIG) for developing international aviation safety standards

has joined the Joint Inspection Group (JIG) for developing international aviation safety standards Gazpromneft-Aero Sheremetyevo has been certified for refuelling of Boeing- 787 Dreamliner (IATA category 2) aircraft

Sheremetyevo has been certified for refuelling of Boeing- 787 Dreamliner (IATA category 2) aircraft Gazpomneft-Aero Sheremetyevo has begun refuelling Aeroflot A-350 aircraft

- a new liner for the Russian Federation New MARPOL Regulations have come into force - sales of marine fuels with less than 0.5% sulphur content

An agreement with Austrial's OMV has resulted in a two-fold increase in low-sulphur fuel sales in Constanta, Romania in 1Q 2020

two-fold increase in low-sulphur fuel sales in Constanta, Romania in 1Q 2020 Market share at Russian Black Sea ports has increased 29.4% (up 6.6% on IQ 2019)

The company has begun exporting marine fuel to Estonia Gazpromneft Ocean lubricants have been officially approved for use on Wärtsilä-Sulzer engines running on IMO 2020- compliant fuel

Wärtsilä-Sulzer engines running on IMO 2020- compliant fuel Seven new products have been launched, including high-quality synthetic turbine oils and hand sanitiser

high-quality synthetic turbine oils and hand sanitiser 12 new endorsements have been secured from equipment manufacturers A wider customer base in Latin America has delivered an increase in sales

Together with Rosavtodor (the Federal Highways Agency), the ROSASPHALT Association and others, Gazprom Neft has signed up to a temperature- research programme designed to protect binder quality in transportation Gazprom Neft 16 How Gazprom Neft is helping contain COVID-19 GAZPROM NEFT An integrated programme to support medics in combatting COVID-19 for MEDICS Providing personal protective equipment for medics 1.3 million items (hamzat suits, respirators, gloves, masks, and more) Deliveries of medical equipment and medicines ventilators delivered to hospitals in Omsk, the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug and St Petersburg Refueling of medical transportation vehicles in the Omsk Oblast and Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug Free oil-changes for emergency vehicles and ambulances at 73 G-Energy Service stations across 27 of Russia's regions Antiseptics produced and delivered to hospitals 85 tonnes for free GAZPROM NEFT Providing free fuel for volunteers for VOLUNTEERS Free fuel for volunteers delivering groceries and medicines to the elderly and people with poor mobility, as well as to healthcare workers and their families Free coffees for doctors and paramedics at Gazpromneft filling stations across 47 of Russia's regions >1,600 FREE FUEL CARDS AVAILABLE TO VOLUNTEERS More than 200,000 litres of fuel provided to volunteers Gazprom Neft 17 Financials Maintaining financial stability in the face of a major drop in oil and oil-product prices Gazprom Neft 18 An adverse price environment and a weakening ruble have impacted financial performance Revenue (RUB billion) Adjusted EBITDA* (RUB billion) Net income/(loss) (RUB billion) -12% 657 -16% 586 628 614 515 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 -50% -45% 198 210 207 180 99 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 108 107 105 80 -14 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 Revenues are down 12.2% y-o-y due to the drop in oil and oil-product prices on the global and domestic markets. This decrease in prices has been partially offset by higher sales of oil products for export

y-o-y due to the drop in oil and oil-product prices on the global and domestic markets. This decrease in prices has been partially offset by higher sales of oil products for export Revenues are down 16.2 q-o-q mainly due to the drop in oil and oil-product prices on the global and domestic markets, together with lower sales volumes of oil products

q-o-q mainly due to the drop in oil and oil-product prices on the global and domestic markets, together with lower sales volumes of oil products The decrease in adjusted EBITDA y-o-y and q-o-q is mainly due to the negative effect of export-duty lag and lower contribution to EBITDA from joint ventures

y-o-y and q-o-q is mainly due to the negative effect of export-duty lag and lower contribution to EBITDA from joint ventures This net loss to Gazprom Neft PJSC shareholders is mainly due to the weaker ruble in Q1 2020 and impairments arising from the sharp drop in oil prices Adjusted EBITDA includes the share of EBITDA of associated and jointly controlled companies Gazprom Neft 19 Adjusted EBITDA* reconciliation 1Q 2020 vs 1Q 2019 (RUB bn) Group share in JV's EBITDA 198 41 -112 Internal factors: +13 99 2 11 27 156 72 1Q 2019 Price factor Upstream volumes&costs Downstream 1Q 2020 volumes&costs Adjusted EBITDA includes the share of EBITDA of associated and jointly controlled companies

The values ​​may not converge in the totals due to rounding Gazprom Neft 20 Adjusted EBITDA* reconciliation 1Q 2020 vs 4Q 2019 (RUB bn) 180 Group share in JV's 42 EBITDA -86 99 5 27 138 72 4Q 2019 Price factor Internal factors 1Q 2020 *Adjusted EBITDA includes the share of EBITDA of associated and jointly controlled companies The values ​​may not converge in the totals due to rounding Gazprom Neft 21 Net income reconciliation 1Q 2020 vs 1Q 2019 (RUB bn) 108 98 10 20 37 Growth in D&A: +16 8 8 -14 1Q 2019 Operating Retained Non-controlling FX Impairment Commissioning 1Q 2020 income and earnings interest, past and production share in JV's years' losses growth net income The values ​​may not converge in the totals due to rounding Gazprom Neft 22 Net income reconciliation 1Q 2020 vs 4Q 2019 (RUB bn) 80 75 9 19 35 Growth in D&A: +10 9 1 -14 4Q 2019 Operating Retained Non-controlling FX Impairment Commissioning 1Q 2020 income and earnings interest, past and production share in JV's years' losses growth net income Значения могут не сходиться в итоговые суммы в связи с округлением Gazprom Neft 23 New projects moving into their active phase has led to higher CAPEX in 1Q 2020 Higher drilling volumes and construction of infrastructure facilities at oil-rim deposits

Implementation of the Zima and OGF projects in traditional locations

and projects in traditional locations Greater drilling at the Yuzhno-Priobskoye field and fields in the Noyabrsk region

field and fields in the Seismic prospecting projects at newly acquired license blocks

projects at newly acquired license blocks Implementation of deep conversion projects at the Omsk Refinery, and construction of the catalyst production facility Changes in advances paid and payments for capital construction materials include expenditure on materials and equipment for ongoing projects. * Percentage changes and totals shown may differ slightly from those calculated, due to rounding. Investments* (RUB bn) 112 8 5 3 81 19 8 2 3 18 43 25 <20% >25% of 2019 of 2020 programme 33 programme 26 1Q 2019 1Q 2020 Advances issued Refining Other Greenfields Marketing and distribution Brownfields Gazprom Neft 24 Significant net cash flow in the face of a worsening macroeconomic environment 1Q 2020 cash flow reconciliation (RUB bn) -112 134 19 1 22 -8 36 -12 15 Operating Investments* Free cash flow M&A** Net borrowings Bank deposits FX Other Net cash flow cash flow Includes changes in the amount of prepayments and materials for capital construction ** The acquisition of oil and gas licences and other cash flows from investing activities

The values ​​may not converge in the totals due to rounding Gazprom Neft 25 A strong and sustainable position: the company is more sustainable than in the 2014 crisis Cash at the end of the period (RUB bn) > 4.5 times 238 53 2014 1Q 2020 Accumulated liquidity... cash on the balance sheet as at 31.03.2020: RUB238 billion

billion available credit facilities in the order of RUB85 billion Ruble-denominated debt 53% 17% 2014 1Q 2020 Short-term portion of debt 11% 4% 2014 1Q 2020 and a sustainable debt portfolio in terms of currency ( >50% of debt is in rubles)

of debt is in rubles) in terms of maturity ( <5% is short-term debt ) Средства support the company's financial stability Gazprom Neft 26 Maintaining financial stability Debt repayment profile as at end-1Q 2020 777 20% 748.1 70% 238.0 Cash* up to 1 year 2 years 3-5 years over 5 Debt (RUB bn) years (RUB bn) Debt-portfolio structure (by currency) RUB 30.3% USD 52.6% EUR 16.8% Other 0.3% Debt portfolio and credit ratings February 2020 - successful completion of a RUB10-billionfive-year 6.2% p.a. coupon bond placement. The coupon rate has become the lowest in the history of the Russian market**

RUB10-billionfive-year p.a. coupon bond placement. The coupon rate has become in the history of the Russian market** The company's rating was affirmed by S&P in May 2020 at BBB- (outlook stable) Average debt maturity increased from 3.18 (end-2019) to 3.58 years as at 31 March 2020

increased from 3.18 (end-2019) to 3.58 years as at 31 March 2020 The average interest rate declined from 6.18% (end-2019) to 5.68% as at 31 March 2020 * Cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits. ** Among placements for similar maturity Gazprom Neft 27 The company's response to global changes Capital investment (RUB bn) >20% >450 Internal workings on every project optimised

Lead-times extended

extended Projects suspended pending financing

Projects terminated 2020 business 2020 current plan plan (as at $55/bbl) (as at $35/bbl) Approximately 20% estimated revision of initial investment programme

estimated revision of initial investment programme >10% - optimization of manageable selling, general and administrative expenses, which fully compensates for counter-COVID-19 costs

- optimization of manageable selling, general and administrative expenses, which fully compensates for counter-COVID-19 costs > RUB10 billion - the anticipated impact of optimising OPEX

- the anticipated impact of optimising OPEX Stringent control over the management of working capital

No major M&A transactions

A range of initiatives directed to optimisation at joint ventures level - optimising the investment programme, self-financing of joint ventures Gazprom Neft 28 Attachments Original document

