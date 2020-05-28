Public Joint Stock Gazprom Neft : Presentation

This presentation contains forward-looking statements concerning the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of Gazprom Neft and its consolidated subsidiaries.
All statements other than statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements.
Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning the potential exposure of Gazprom Neft to market
risks and statements expressing management's expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions. These forward- looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as ''anticipate'', ''believe'', ''could'', ''estimate'', ''expect'', ''intend'', ''may'', ''plan'', ''objectives'', ''outlook'', ''probably'', ''project'', ''will'', ''seek'', ''target'', ''risks'', ''goals'', ''should'' and similar terms and phrases.
There are a number of factors that can affect the future operations of Gazprom Neft and can cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements included in this presentation, including (without limitation):
price fluctuations in crude oil and oil products
changes in demand for the Company's products
currency fluctuations
drilling and production results
reserve estimates
loss of market and industry competition
environmental and physical risks
risks associated with the identification of suitable potential acquisition properties and targets, and successful negotiation and completion of such transactions
economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions
political risks, project delays or advancements, approvals and cost estimates
changes in trading conditions
All forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this presentation. Neither Gazprom Neft nor any of its subsidiaries undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other information.
1Q 2020 highlights
1Q 2020 financial performance:
Revenue: RUB 515 billion
Adjusted EBITDA*: RUB 99 billion
Net loss: RUB 14 billion
Free cash flow: RUB 22 billion
Operational progress in 1Q 2020:
Hydrocarbon production up 6.7% y-o-y (mtoe) Refining volumes up 3.2% y-o-y
The total number of operating filling stations throughout Russia is up 5.2% y-o-y
1Q 2020 vs 4Q 2019
Hydrocarbon production up 2.6% (mtoe) Refining volumes down 1.1%
* Including GPN share in EBITDA of associates and joint ventures
Gazprom Neft: responsibility and care
For our employees:
An integrated protective system has been put in place, directed at minimising the spread of COVID-19 as well as ensuring continuous production
Employees have been put on remote working (>70% of administrative staff, >15% of total headcount, including field teams)
•
•
Mass preventative testing of employees (more than 160,000 tests) Shift turnarounds extended to 90 days
Buffer zones (more than100 with 20,000 employees processing capacity) in place at oil production facilities, automated temperature testing, incoming employees kept separate at all entrances, and contactless shift handovers organized at refineries
Advice and information (a "hotline" for shift workers, and a new digital "Mobile Newsfeed")
For those around us:
Integrated testing of contractors at oil fields
Mobile apps for remote payment at Gazpromneft filling stations
Direct involvement in developing a mechanism to support oilfield service companies
An integrated support programme for medics helping to combat COVID-19
Free car-refills for volunteers (>1,600 free-fuel cards for use at Gazpromneft filling stations)
Hand sanitiser production launched at GPN facilities with spare capacity, andthe first85-tonne consignment shipped
Help and support to combat COVID-19 in every locality in which the company operates
Exploration and production
A flexible approach to managing the project portfolio
Production growth at new fields in traditional areas, and at projects on developing oil-rim deposits
Daily hydrocarbon production
Hydrocarbon production
(thousand toe)
23.2
(mtoe)
6.7%+2.6%
24.2 24.524.224.8
272.4
265.8
266.3
262.7
258.2
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
7.1
7.1
7.3
7.4
7.0
2.0
2.0
2.1
2.0
2.0
14.2
15.2
15.3
14.8
15.4
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
JV*
Joint operations**
Gazprom Neft
Joint ventures: equity-participation entities (Slavneft, Arcticgas, Northgas and Messoyakhaneftegaz)
Percentage changes may differ from the calculated figures and values may not sum to total due to rounding
Control over per-unit operating costs in hydrocarbon production
ОPEX (RUB/toe)
23
-27
1.0%
19
1
Operating expenses (RUB/toe)
1,662
1,849
1,957
1,678
1,758
1,662
1,687
1,731
1,678
1,571
1,654
1,595
2017
1Q 18
2Q 18
3Q 18
4Q 18
1Q 19
2Q 19
3Q 19
4Q 19
1Q 20
1Q 2019
Brownfields*
Major projects**
Joint operations***
International assets
1Q 2020
Noyabrskneftegas, Khantos, Vostok, Orenburg
GPN Yamal, Prirazlomnoye
Tomskneft, SPD
Percentage changes may differ from the calculated ones and the values may not converge in the totals due to rounding
Production optimised on the basis of efficiency improvements throughout the entire value chain
Viability of core well stock
Analysed under various price scenarios, with tax implications taken into account
Evaluated with lifting costs, transport costs, equipment servicing and well repairs all being taken into account
Quick responses to external change
Adopted on the basis of multiple
factors being optimised, and specific aspects of the upstream and downstream businesses taken into account
Conducted on a regular basis, in line with any changes in external factors
Profitability of field clusters, with infrastructure costs taken into account
Operating well stock is grouped around booster pumping stations (BPS)
Evaluated in line with both variable and
fixed operating costs
Any decision on mothballing will be taken in line with each cluster's overall profitability
An optimum and balanced portfolio
Maximises the added value of every barrel throughout the entire value chain. One priority being - low-sulphur oil production and refining at our own facilities
Driven by the balance between "base production" and new well workovers
Production optimisation technologies, well-stock management options
Moving over to
Moving over to
Full
piezometric (pressure-
temporary
mothballing
observation) well stock
mothballing
Description
No equipment lifting to
No equipment lifting to
Equipment lifted to
surface
surface
surface
Well blinding
Inert-fluid injection
Well bore flushed and
Measurements of
Well blinding
scoured
formation pressure
Well flooded with inert
fluid
+ / -
Facilitates faster response, if necessary, on wells
High cost of works
going back into production
Restarting risk
Short lead-times
Lengthy approval
Low cost of works
procedure with
High recovery rate on restarting
regulatory agencies
Shutdown length
Well stock covered
not limited, for the period of
up to six months
over six months
need for geological surveys
5-10%
≈90%
≤5%
COVID-19 prevention strategies at oil and gas production facilities
TEST
First stage March-April 2020
Second stage from May 2020
"Barrier" mass preventive testing
100% testing of Gazprom Neft employees and contractors working at the company's production facilities
Regular testing of high-contact personnel. 100% testing of personnel at buffer zones to ensure infection-free "clean shifts".
Compliance with all epidemiological requirements
Personal Protective Equipment Sanitisers and disinfectants Temperatures taken before starting work Medical examinations
Transport and premises disinfected regularly
Buffer zones put in place
Transport to
shifts
Medical examination
"Clean shift"
at arrival to the buffer
If tests are
zone
negative
Quarantine
Initial
14-day stay
Second
New shift
teams
COVID-19
at the buffer
COVID-19
If tests are
tests
zone
tests
positive
>100
BUFFER
>20,000
EMPLOYEES - 14-DAY PROCESSING
ZONES
CAPACITY
Organisational initiatives
Shift turnarounds extended to 90 days
Staff allocated into non-overlapping groups (shifts)
Assistance provided to hospitals in production locations
Downstream
Flexibility at every level in the face of high market volatility
Gazprom Neft 12
Maintaining y-o-y crude exports in the face of declining global demand
Crude price and average netbacks ($/bbl)
80
Brent
60
Refining netback
40
Crude export netback
20
Crude export duty
0
1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20
Percentage changes may differ from the calculated ones and the values may not converge in the totals due to rounding
Crude mix (mt)
-0.5%
16.4
16.3
0.3
-4.0%
0.2
4.7
+0.0%
4.7
0.4
+0.9%
1.1
1.1
10.0 +3.2% 10.3
1Q 2019
1Q 2020
International market Domestic market
Crude export Refining
Crude to CIS
Improving refinery performance
Refining throughput (mt)
+3.2%
10.3
10.0
0.8
NIS
0.6
+39.3%
Yaroslavl
2.0
-2.6%
1.9
Moscow
2.3
2.4
+4.3%
Conversion rate in Russia* (%)
81.1
+3.6 p.p. 84.7
Yaroslavl
64.1
64.6
Moscow
74.6
82.1
Omsk
90.5
93.2
1Q19
1Q20
Light product yield in Russia* (%)
64.3
+1.1 p.p.
65.4
Omsk
5.1
5.2
Yaroslavl
54.3
56.4
+1.0%
Moscow
57.1
62.3
Omsk
71.4
70.1
1Q19
1Q20
1Q19
1Q20
Percentage changes may differ from the calculated ones and the values may not converge in the totals due
* At company refineries
to rounding
The company's use of digital technologies allows prompt and remote respond to changes in market demand
Efficiency Control
Centre
integrated planningof production
capacity, logistics operations and
Integrated
sales
scheduling
predictive management of the entire value chain - from refinery to sales -in a single, cohesive digital environment
drives production capacity
optimises the value chain and stock control
reallocates production flows in line with market demand
Oil delivered
Production
Logistics
ex-refinery
Company
shipments
refineries
to
refineries
exported
Tank farms, refueling complexes, bunkering
Sales on the domestic markets
Tank farms
Filling stations
Refueling
Bunkering fleet
complexes
Tankers
Terminals
Arctic Gates
Prirazlomnaya
UMBA
Arctic logistics
NEFTEKONTROL
facilitates remote oversight and control over oil-products' quality and quantity
CAPITAN
real-time predictive analysis means bottlenecks on the Northern Sea Route are predicted and the most viable and safe oil-transportation route put in place
Growing lubricants and bitumens sales despite a weaker market environment
Premium sales in 1Q 2020
Aviation
-4.3%
0.69
0.66
1Q19
1Q20
Bunkering
-31.6%
0.76
0.52
1Q19
1Q20
Lubricants
+28.6%
0.09
0.07
1Q19
1Q20
Bitumens
+33.3%
0.04
0.03
1Q19
1Q20
Key events
Number of airports of presence has increased to 284 (+14)
Gazpromenft-Aerohas joined the Joint Inspection Group (JIG) for developing international aviation safety standards
Gazpromneft-AeroSheremetyevo has been certified for refuelling of Boeing- 787 Dreamliner (IATA category 2) aircraft
Gazpomneft-AeroSheremetyevo has begun refuelling Aeroflot A-350 aircraft
- a new liner for the Russian Federation
New MARPOL Regulations have come into force - sales of marine fuels with less than 0.5% sulphur content
An agreement with Austrial's OMV has resulted in a two-fold increase in low-sulphur fuel sales in Constanta, Romania in 1Q 2020
Market share at Russian Black Sea ports has increased 29.4% (up 6.6% on IQ 2019)
The company has begun exporting marine fuel to Estonia
Gazpromneft Ocean lubricants have been officially approved for use on Wärtsilä-Sulzer engines running on IMO 2020- compliant fuel
Seven new products have been launched, including high-quality synthetic turbine oils and hand sanitiser
12 new endorsements have been secured from equipment manufacturers
A wider customer base in Latin America has delivered an increase in sales
Together with Rosavtodor (the Federal Highways Agency), the ROSASPHALT Association and others, Gazprom Neft has signed up to a temperature- research programme designed to protect binder quality in transportation
How Gazprom Neft is helping contain COVID-19
GAZPROM NEFT
An integrated programme to support medics in combatting COVID-19
for
MEDICS
Providing personal protective equipment for medics
1.3 million items (hamzat suits, respirators, gloves, masks, and more)
Deliveries of medical equipment and medicines
ventilators delivered to hospitals in Omsk, the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug and St Petersburg
Refueling of medical transportation vehicles
in the Omsk Oblast and Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug
Free oil-changes for emergency vehicles and ambulances
at 73 G-Energy Service stations across 27 of Russia's regions
Antiseptics produced and delivered to hospitals
85 tonnes for free
GAZPROM NEFT
Providing free fuel for volunteers
for
VOLUNTEERS
Free fuel for volunteers delivering groceries and medicines to the elderly and people with poor mobility, as well as to healthcare workers and their families
Free coffees for doctors and paramedics
at Gazpromneft filling stations across 47 of Russia's regions
>1,600
FREE FUEL CARDS AVAILABLE TO
VOLUNTEERS
More than 200,000 litres
of fuel provided to volunteers
Financials
Maintaining financial stability in the face of a major drop in oil and oil-product prices
Gazprom Neft 18
An adverse price environment and a weakening ruble have impacted financial performance
Revenue
(RUB billion)
Adjusted
EBITDA*
(RUB billion)
Net
income/(loss) (RUB billion)
-12%
657
-16%
586
628
614
515
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
-50%
-45%
198
210
207
180
99
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
108
107
105
80
-14
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
Revenues are down 12.2% y-o-y due to the drop in oil and oil-product prices on the global and domestic markets. This decrease in prices has been partially offset by higher sales of oil products for export
Revenues are down 16.2 q-o-q mainly due to the drop in oil and oil-product prices on the global and domestic markets, together with lower sales volumes of oil products
The decrease in adjusted EBITDA y-o-y and q-o-q is mainly due to the negative effect of export-duty lag and lower contribution to EBITDA from joint ventures
This net loss to Gazprom Neft PJSC shareholders is mainly due to the weaker ruble in Q1 2020 and impairments arising from the sharp drop in oil prices
Adjusted EBITDA includes the share of EBITDA of associated and jointly controlled companies
Adjusted EBITDA* reconciliation 1Q 2020 vs 1Q 2019 (RUB bn)
Group share in JV's EBITDA
198
41
-112
Internal factors: +13
99
2
11
27
156
72
1Q 2019
Price factor
Upstream volumes&costs
Downstream
1Q 2020
volumes&costs
Adjusted EBITDA includes the share of EBITDA of associated and jointly controlled companies
The values may not converge in the totals due to rounding
Adjusted EBITDA* reconciliation 1Q 2020 vs 4Q 2019 (RUB bn)
180
Group share
in JV's
42
EBITDA
-86
99
5
27
138
72
4Q 2019
Price factor
Internal factors
1Q 2020
*Adjusted EBITDA includes the share of EBITDA of associated and jointly controlled companies The values may not converge in the totals due to rounding
Net income reconciliation 1Q 2020 vs 1Q 2019 (RUB bn)
108
98
10
20
37
Growth in D&A: +16
8
8
-14
1Q 2019
Operating
Retained
Non-controlling
FX
Impairment Commissioning
1Q 2020
income and
earnings
interest, past
and production
share in JV's
years' losses
growth
net income
The values may not converge in the totals due to rounding
Net income reconciliation 1Q 2020 vs 4Q 2019 (RUB bn)
80
75
9
19
35
Growth in D&A: +10
9
1
-14
4Q 2019
Operating
Retained
Non-controlling
FX
Impairment
Commissioning
1Q 2020
income and
earnings
interest, past
and production
share in JV's
years' losses
growth
net income
Значения могут не сходиться в итоговые суммы в связи с округлением
New projects moving into their active phase has led to higher CAPEX in 1Q 2020
Higher drilling volumes and construction of infrastructure facilities atoil-rimdeposits
Implementation of theZima and OGF projects in traditional locations
Greater drilling at theYuzhno-Priobskoye field and fields in the Noyabrsk region
Seismic prospecting projects at newly acquired license blocks
Implementation ofdeep conversion projects at the Omsk Refinery, and construction of the catalyst production facility
Changes in advances paid and payments for capital construction materials include expenditure on materials and equipment for ongoing projects.
* Percentage changes and totals shown may differ slightly from those calculated, due to rounding.
Investments*
(RUB bn)
112
8
5
3
81
19
8
2
3
18
43
25
<20%
>25%
of 2019
of 2020
programme
33
programme
26
1Q 2019
1Q 2020
Advances issued
Refining
Other
Greenfields
Marketing and distribution
Brownfields
Significant net cash flow in the face of a worsening macroeconomic environment
1Q 2020 cash flow reconciliation (RUB bn)
-112
134
19
1
22
-8
36
-12
15
Operating
Investments*
Free cash flow
M&A**
Net borrowings
Bank deposits
FX
Other
Net cash flow
cash flow
Includes changes in the amount of prepayments and materials for capital construction ** The acquisition of oil and gas licences and other cash flows from investing activities
The values may not converge in the totals due to rounding
A strong and sustainable position: the company is more sustainable than in the 2014 crisis
Cash at the end of
the period
(RUB bn)
> 4.5 times
238
53
2014
1Q 2020
Accumulated liquidity...
cash on the balance sheet as at 31.03.2020:RUB238 billion
available credit facilities in the order ofRUB85billion
Ruble-denominated debt
53%
17%
2014
1Q 2020
Short-term portion of debt
11%
4%
2014
1Q 2020
and a sustainable debt portfolio
in terms of currency (>50% of debt is in rubles)
in terms of maturity (<5% is short-term debt )
Средства
support the company's financial stability
Maintaining financial stability
Debt repayment profile as at end-1Q 2020
777
20%
748.1
70%
238.0
Cash* up to 1 year 2 years 3-5 years
over 5
Debt
(RUB bn)
years
(RUB bn)
Debt-portfolio structure (by
currency)
RUB
30.3%
USD
52.6%
EUR
16.8%
Other
0.3%
Debt portfolio and credit ratings
February 2020 - successful completion of a RUB10-billionfive-year6.2% p.a. coupon bond placement. The coupon rate has become the lowest in the history of the Russian market**
The company's rating was affirmed by S&P in May 2020 at BBB- (outlook stable)
Average debt maturity increased from 3.18 (end-2019) to 3.58 years as at 31 March 2020
The average interest rate declined from 6.18% (end-2019) to 5.68% as at 31 March 2020
* Cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits.
** Among placements for similar maturity
The company's response to global changes
Capital investment
(RUB bn)
>20%
>450
Internal workings on every project optimised
Lead-timesextended
Projects suspended pending financing
Projects terminated
2020 business
2020 current plan
plan (as at $55/bbl)
(as at $35/bbl)
Approximately 20% estimated revision of initial investment programme
>10% - optimization of manageable selling, general and administrative expenses, which fully compensates for counter-COVID-19 costs
> RUB10 billion - the anticipated impact of optimising OPEX
Stringent control over the management of working capital
No major M&A transactions
A range of initiatives directed to optimisation at joint ventures level - optimising the investment programme, self-financing of joint ventures