Gazprom Neft

GAZPROM NEFT

(SIBN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Shell ditches Russian Arctic oil joint project

04/13/2020 | 05:28pm EDT

International energy major Shell has decided not to complete a deal on a Russian Arctic oil joint venture, Meretoyakha Neftegaz, it was expected to enter with Gazprom Neft, because of some "external" factors.

Total resources at fields of Meretoyakha Neftegaz were valued by Gazprom Neft at 1.1 billion tonnes (over 8 billion barrels of oil).

The decision has been taken against the background of falling global investments into energy projects over weak oil and gas demand and prices amid the global economic downturn, overproduction and the spread of the coronavirus.

"Due to challenging external environment Shell will not pursue the completion of the deal to create a joint venture on the basis of Meretoyakha Neftegaz," Shell said in a comment sent to Reuters.

The Yamal region is key for Russian oil and gas production. It accounts for more than one fifth of global natural gas reserves.

The deal, to set up a 50/50 joint venture to tap oil in the Yamal-Nenets region was signed in summer 2019 at a Russian business forum. It was expected to be completed by early 2020.

Gazprom Neft said it would pursue the development of the project alone.

Both companies are still involved in another oil project in Russia, Salym Petroleum Development.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova; editing by Grant McCool)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 410 M
EBIT 2020 3 570 M
Net income 2020 3 052 M
Debt 2020 9 718 M
Yield 2020 0,10%
P/E ratio 2020 458x
P/E ratio 2021 306x
EV / Sales2020 60,6x
EV / Sales2021 47,6x
Capitalization 1 590 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 5,70  $
Last Close Price 332,10  $
Spread / Highest target -97,8%
Spread / Average Target -98,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -98,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Valerevich Dyukov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexei Borisovich Miller Chairman
Alexey Viktorovich Yankevich Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Economics & Finance
Vladimir Ivanovich Alisov Non-Executive Director
Kirill Gennadievich Seleznev Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAZPROM NEFT-2.06%21 532
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.16%1 682 927
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-33.33%145 854
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED0.68%113 997
TOTAL S.A.-31.66%94 716
GAZPROM-0.87%59 337
