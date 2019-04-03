Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Gazprom Neft' PAO    SIBN   RU0009062467

GAZPROM NEFT' PAO

(SIBN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gazprom Neft' : Neft and IBM Research Brazil are using AI to improve quality in processing geological information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 03:32am EDT

Research Cooperation Agreement on the use of machine learning systems and artificial intelligence (AI) aims to optimise the analysis and model creation from geological data

Ulisses Mello, Director, IBM Research Brazil and Mars Khasanov, Head of Technology Directorate, CEO, Gazprom Neft Science and Technology Centre

More than 30 Gazprom Neft research geologists and IBM Research Brazil machine-learning research scientists have come together for the first time to share their unique knowledge, experience and skills in a research project, 'Cognitive Geologist'*. The Cooperation Agreement signed by both companies aims at the development of state-of-the-art broad AI technologies, such as, knowledge-enhanced Machine Learning which combines deep-neural networks as surrogate of existing geological models and advanced probabilistic reasoning techniques for modelling and supporting data-driven geological decision making. In so doing, they aim to optimise analytical processes and characterize the value of information related to the most relevant geological models to advance exploration workflows and automate the model creation for exploration. These technologies will help automate routine operations and significantly augment the geological and geophysical data analyses for use in oil exploration or production activities other than deepwater, Arctic offshore, or shale projects.

The system aims at identifying, modelling, integrating, and predicting critical prospective geological object information in support of decision-making, using data from already discovered analogues and Big Data technologies for processing extensive data arrays. Thanks to this initiative, the typical geological exploration cycle could be significantly reduced, with processes previously taking up to half a year now completed within a month. In addition, forecasting quality would be further improved with each new project, through the use of cognitive technologies and continuous-learning models.

Mars Khasanov, Head of Technology Directorate, CEO, Gazprom Neft Science and Technology Centre: 'As part of Gazprom Neft's Technology Strategy, we are paying particular attention to developing digital projects in exploration and production. Together with leading international companies we are developing the oil production tools of the future.'

Alexei Vashkevich, Director for Geological Exploration and Resource Base Development, Gazprom Neft: 'Data volumes are becoming ever larger, and reserves ever more challenging - which is why we have to improve processes in extracting, sourcing and analysing information, and find new opportunities for using machine learning methodologies. To that end we are developing a unique digital solution that could lead to a breakthrough in working with geological information.'

Ulisses Mello, Director, IBM Research Brazil: 'At the IBM Research Natural Resources practice, it is our mission to collaborate with leading Oil and Gas partners to ensure that the industry benefits from the application of the most advanced AI technologies by maximizing its ability to deal with the challenges and opportunities presented by the ever growing amounts of data generated in the exploration and production activities.'

* The 'Cognitive Geologist' initiative is a digital project by the Gazprom Neft Science and Technology Centre, focused on optimising the processing of geophysical information and geological data. The project involves integrating various kinds of data, obtained at every stage of exploration cycle (including seismic processing and analysis, well logging, core measurements, aerial photography, etc.), into a single system. The creation of digital metamodels combining all information on an exploration target results in shorter lead-times (reduced from three years to six to 12 months) and improves the quality of geological prospecting operations.

Gazprom Neft and IBM Research Brazil signed an amendment to their existing Memorandum on Strategic Cooperation in digital technologies at the 2018 St Petersburg International Economic Forum. The purpose of the agreement is to further consolidate plans for long-term cooperation between the two companies, as well as extending the successful experience of previous agreements, signed at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum between 2015 and 2017.



Tags: digitalization
, innovation

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom Neft published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 07:31:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GAZPROM NEFT' PAO
03:32aGAZPROM NEFT' : Neft and IBM Research Brazil are using AI to improve quality in ..
PU
03/29GAZPROM NEFT' : Neft May Boost Oil Output To 110,000 Bpd At Iraqi Badra If Autho..
AQ
03/26GAZPROM NEFT' : Neft & Schlumberger Develop Cooperation in Well Logging
AQ
03/25GAZPROM NEFT' : Neft and Schlumberger Develop Cooperation in Well Logging
PU
03/24GAZPROM NEFT' : Alexey Miller & Dmitry Artyukhov Discuss Current Issues of Coope..
AQ
03/21GAZPROM NEFT' : Alexey Miller and Dmitry Artyukhov discuss current issues of coo..
AQ
03/21GAZPROM NEFT' : Direct Sales of Gazprom Neft Aviation Fuels Up 11% in 2018
AQ
03/19GAZPROM NEFT' : Direct sales of Gazprom Neft aviation fuels up 11 percent in 201..
PU
03/18GAZPROM NEFT' : Neft signs a tripartite Cooperation Agreement with Politecnico d..
PU
03/17GAZPROM NEFT' : Sales of Gazprom Neft Marine Fuels Up 10% in 2018
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 40 417 M
EBIT 2019 6 297 M
Net income 2019 6 621 M
Debt 2019 8 274 M
Yield 2019 8,57%
P/E ratio 2019 3,51
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,79x
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
Capitalization 23 684 M
Chart GAZPROM NEFT' PAO
Duration : Period :
Gazprom Neft' PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 6,34 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Valerevich Dyukov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexei Borisovich Miller Chairman
Alexey Viktorovich Yankevich Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Economics & Finance
Vladimir Ivanovich Alisov Non-Executive Director
Valery Aleksandrovich Golubev Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAZPROM NEFT' PAO23 410
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL10.41%256 654
PETROCHINA COMPANY6.66%197 105
TOTAL8.23%146 782
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS23.46%102 206
EQUINOR ASA4.11%73 008
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About