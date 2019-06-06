Gazprom Neft' : Neft and IKS Holding to develop digital projects for industrial enterprises

Gazprom Neft PJSC is a vertically integrated oil company, primarily involved in oil and gas exploration and production, refining, and the production and sale of oil products. Gazprom Neft's corporate structure comprises more than 70 production, refining and sales subsidiaries throughout Russia, the CIS, and abroad.

Gazprom Neft is one of the world's Top-10 public companies by proven liquid hydrocarbon reserves, and a global leader in its rapidity in reserves replacement. In terms of production and refining volumes it stands among the top three largest companies in Russia. Total production in 2018 reached 92.9 million tonnes of oil equivalent (mtoe), with refining volumes of 42.9 million tonnes.

Net profit at Gazprom Neft reached RUB376.7 billion in 2018, a 49-percent increase on 2017. The company is a market leader in terms of both financial growth and various efficiency metrics, including its internal rate of return (IRR).

The company's majority shareholder is Gazprom PJSC (95.68 percent), with the remaining shares in free circulation.

IKS Holding LLC is a Russian multidisciplinary IT organisation, primarily involved in investments, management and consolidation in the media-telecoms and technology markets. IKS Holding represents an integrated ecosystem comprising 23 IT companies including Tsitadel, Forpost, the KNS Group LLC (YADRO), Kryptonite and Peter-Service PJSC (Nexign).

The company's total employee headcount is 6,500. The business covers all of Russia's regions, as well as a number of countries in the CIS and abroad.

The company's key areas of activity include digital transformation for major corporations, information security, data storage systems, Big Data, developing and implementing support systems for mobile operators, cryptography and quantum computing, machine learning and neural networks, blockchain technologies, and artificial intelligence (AI).