GAZPROM NEFT' PAO

(SIBN)
Gazprom Neft' : Neft and IKS Holding to develop digital projects for industrial enterprises

06/06/2019 | 05:03am EDT

Gazprom Neft PJSC is a vertically integrated oil company, primarily involved in oil and gas exploration and production, refining, and the production and sale of oil products. Gazprom Neft's corporate structure comprises more than 70 production, refining and sales subsidiaries throughout Russia, the CIS, and abroad.

Gazprom Neft is one of the world's Top-10 public companies by proven liquid hydrocarbon reserves, and a global leader in its rapidity in reserves replacement. In terms of production and refining volumes it stands among the top three largest companies in Russia. Total production in 2018 reached 92.9 million tonnes of oil equivalent (mtoe), with refining volumes of 42.9 million tonnes.

Net profit at Gazprom Neft reached RUB376.7 billion in 2018, a 49-percent increase on 2017. The company is a market leader in terms of both financial growth and various efficiency metrics, including its internal rate of return (IRR).

The company's majority shareholder is Gazprom PJSC (95.68 percent), with the remaining shares in free circulation.

IKS Holding LLC is a Russian multidisciplinary IT organisation, primarily involved in investments, management and consolidation in the media-telecoms and technology markets. IKS Holding represents an integrated ecosystem comprising 23 IT companies including Tsitadel, Forpost, the KNS Group LLC (YADRO), Kryptonite and Peter-Service PJSC (Nexign).

The company's total employee headcount is 6,500. The business covers all of Russia's regions, as well as a number of countries in the CIS and abroad.

The company's key areas of activity include digital transformation for major corporations, information security, data storage systems, Big Data, developing and implementing support systems for mobile operators, cryptography and quantum computing, machine learning and neural networks, blockchain technologies, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom Neft published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 09:02:06 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 39 391 M
EBIT 2019 6 466 M
Net income 2019 6 621 M
Debt 2019 9 006 M
Yield 2019 7,83%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,91x
EV / Sales 2020 0,88x
Capitalization 26 740 M
Chart GAZPROM NEFT' PAO
Duration : Period :
Gazprom Neft' PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 6,46 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Valerevich Dyukov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexei Borisovich Miller Chairman
Alexey Viktorovich Yankevich Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Economics & Finance
Vladimir Ivanovich Alisov Non-Executive Director
Valery Aleksandrovich Golubev Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAZPROM NEFT' PAO26 986
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL8.44%253 149
PETROCHINA COMPANY-1.53%178 973
TOTAL1.51%138 575
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS14.59%92 747
GAZPROM PAO (EDR)58.05%85 352
