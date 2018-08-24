Gazprom Neft' : Neft and S7 Airlines become the first companies in Russia to move to blockchain technology in aviation refuelling

'Blockchain' refers to a continuously growing distributed database for storing and distributing information. No transactions recorded in a blockchain can be deleted or changed.

A 'smart contract' is an algorithm which remotely initiates a blockchain on certain conditions being met. The result of smart-contract initiation is signed-off by all blockchain parties: on which basis, all data and history relating to logistics operations can be collated holistically. All parties involved in the procurement process have access to encrypted information, and all contracting parties - and enabled technologies - can engage in electronic data interchange.

The transition to advanced technologies in supplying petroleum products forms part of the digital transformation of the Gazprom Neft business, involving the creation of an integrated system of digital projects at each stage of the production chain, both in geological exploration and hydrocarbon production, as well as in processing, logistics, and sales to end-users. Thanks to this, a significant increase in business-process efficiency has been achieved, based on data management. Gazprom Neft has, in recent years, already implemented projects in implementing systems based around artificial intelligence (AI), Big-Data-based predictive analysis, the Internet of Things, and the development of cyberphysical systems based on digital twins of physical assets. Gazprom Neft is now developing an integrated long-term strategy on digital transformation to support the implementation of the company's business strategy.

Gazpromneft-Aero is a subsidiary of Gazprom Neft, engaged in aviation refuelling and 'wing-tip' sales of aviation fuel. The company leads the aviation refuelling market in Russia in terms of sales volumes, and is a strategic aviation refuelling partner to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The company's operational activities are fully compliant with the highest safety standards in refuelling operations - Green Company specialists are also members of the IATA Fuel Data Standards Group (IATA FDSG), developing IATA's digital standards in aviation refuelling. New electronic formats are making possible significant reductions in labour costs, as well as speeding up document flows as a result of aviation refuelling operations being conducted online.

S7 Airlines (the Siberia Airlines brand, www.s7.ru) is a member of the oneworld® global aviation alliance.

The company operates a wide network of internal flights from its hubs in Moscow (Domodedovo) and Novosibirsk (Tolmachevo). S7 Airlines also operates scheduled flights to countries in the CIS, Europe, the Middle East, South-East Asia and the countries of the Asia-Pacific region.

S7 Airlines is one of Russia's most stable aviation companies, making use of the latest industry achievements in - and actively developing - passenger service.

S7 Airlines currently owns one of the most state-of-the-art aviation refuelling complexes on the Russian market. All flights are made using aircraft from leading global manufacturers.

S7 Airlines is one of the World's Top 100 Airlines and is ranked third in Eastern Europe under the leading international Skytrax ratings.

In 2017 S7 Airlines was the recipient of two Skyway Service Awards, nominated for best airline in the 'Economy Class, Domestic Regular Services' category and 'Best Online Customer Service'. it is a member of the S7 Group of Companies. The Group carried more than 14.2 million passengers in 2017.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is a non-governmental professional organisation with its headquarters in Montreal (Canada) and its European centre in Geneva (Switzerland). The IATA has 117 offices worldwide. The IATA's membership includes 265 airlines, together responsible for 83 percent of all international flights. The Association acts as industry coordinator, representing the industry's interests in areas including aviation safety, flight operations, tariff policy, technical operations and maintenance, security, refuelling services, the development of international standards in conjunction with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), and more.