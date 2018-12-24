Gazprom Neft' : Neft conference addresses current trends in developing catalyst production in Russia

Gazprom Neft has held its second annual conference on developing domestic catalyst production - 'Modern catalysts: the key to improving efficiency in oil refining' - in St Petersburg. Specialists from Gazprom Neft and other oil companies took part in the forum, together with experts from research and development organisations, and representatives from companies developing high-tech oil-refining catalysts. Conference participants discussed trends in the development of oil refining and petrochemicals in Russia and worldwide, criteria for selecting efficient catalyst systems, and questions of profitability, reliability and safety in refining processes. Specialists also noted the outlook for developing the production of high-tech domestic catalysts. The Gazprom Neft conference is now the leading industry forum for discussing current issues related to the development of production technologies and the use of catalysts in oil refining.

Gazprom Neft is implementing a project, directed at furthering the interests of Russian oil refining, on creating new catalyst production facilities in Omsk: the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation having awarded this national status. High-technology catalyst production at Gazprom Neft will make it possible to meet Russian refineries' demand for secondary-refining catalysts in full. Total annual production capacity of cat-cracking and hydro-treatment catalysts, which the company will be producing under its 'Selectum' brand, will total 21,000 tonnes.

Anatoly Cherner, Deputy CEO for Logistics, Processing and Sales, Gazprom Neft, commented: 'Modernising Russian oil refining - and, consequently, increasing demand for modern catalysts - makes Gazprom Neft's project on establishing a catalyst production plant in Omsk central to the development and stability of oil refining, and its independence from imports. Gazprom Neft, as the driver of Russia's catalyst market today, is making possible the accumulation of industry best practice in improving production technologies for this. This is also promoting the development of a professional ecosystem in which producers, consumers, members of the scientific community and leading industry experts can integrate.'