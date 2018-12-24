Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Gazprom Neft' PAO    SIBN   RU0009062467

GAZPROM NEFT' PAO (SIBN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gazprom Neft' : Neft conference addresses current trends in developing catalyst production in Russia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 07:05pm CET

Gazprom Neft has held its second annual conference on developing domestic catalyst production - 'Modern catalysts: the key to improving efficiency in oil refining' - in St Petersburg. Specialists from Gazprom Neft and other oil companies took part in the forum, together with experts from research and development organisations, and representatives from companies developing high-tech oil-refining catalysts. Conference participants discussed trends in the development of oil refining and petrochemicals in Russia and worldwide, criteria for selecting efficient catalyst systems, and questions of profitability, reliability and safety in refining processes. Specialists also noted the outlook for developing the production of high-tech domestic catalysts. The Gazprom Neft conference is now the leading industry forum for discussing current issues related to the development of production technologies and the use of catalysts in oil refining.

[Attachment]

Gazprom Neft is implementing a project, directed at furthering the interests of Russian oil refining, on creating new catalyst production facilities in Omsk: the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation having awarded this national status. High-technology catalyst production at Gazprom Neft will make it possible to meet Russian refineries' demand for secondary-refining catalysts in full. Total annual production capacity of cat-cracking and hydro-treatment catalysts, which the company will be producing under its 'Selectum' brand, will total 21,000 tonnes.

Anatoly Cherner, Deputy CEO for Logistics, Processing and Sales, Gazprom Neft, commented: 'Modernising Russian oil refining - and, consequently, increasing demand for modern catalysts - makes Gazprom Neft's project on establishing a catalyst production plant in Omsk central to the development and stability of oil refining, and its independence from imports. Gazprom Neft, as the driver of Russia's catalyst market today, is making possible the accumulation of industry best practice in improving production technologies for this. This is also promoting the development of a professional ecosystem in which producers, consumers, members of the scientific community and leading industry experts can integrate.'

Tags: innovation
, refining, efficiency, technology

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom Neft published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 18:04:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GAZPROM NEFT' PAO
07:05pGAZPROM NEFT' : Neft conference addresses current trends in developing catalyst ..
PU
12/18GAZPROM NEFT' : Russia's major corporates undergoing a digital transformation
AQ
12/17GAZPROM NEFT' : Russia's Gazprom to acquire $1.8bn HQ in St Petersburg
AQ
12/10GAZPROM NEFT' : Thai Companies Show Interest In Arctic LNG 2 Project - Russian E..
AQ
12/05GAZPROM NEFT' : Russia's Gazprom Neft sticking with plan to raise oil output in ..
RE
12/05GAZPROM NEFT' : Innovative Methods of Tight Gas Development win Top Science and ..
AQ
12/03GAZPROM NEFT' : Innovative methods of tight gas development win top Science and ..
AQ
12/02Russian oil production down from post-Soviet high in November
RE
11/30GAZPROM NEFT' : Neft Commissions First Multi-Storey Well at Orenburg Field
AQ
11/29EXCLUSIVE : Russia accepts need for oil cuts, bargains with Saudi on details - s..
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 38 847 M
EBIT 2018 6 943 M
Net income 2018 5 251 M
Debt 2018 8 050 M
Yield 2018 7,88%
P/E ratio 2018 4,50
P/E ratio 2019 4,55
EV / Sales 2018 0,83x
EV / Sales 2019 0,78x
Capitalization 24 298 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 5,89 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Valerevich Dyukov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexei Borisovich Miller Chairman
Alexey Viktorovich Yankevich Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Economics & Finance
Vladimir Ivanovich Alisov Non-Executive Director
Valery Aleksandrovich Golubev Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAZPROM NEFT' PAO24 298
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-9.50%237 172
PETROCHINA COMPANY-8.53%186 647
TOTAL0.00%139 033
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS34.41%77 114
EQUINOR4.65%70 521
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.