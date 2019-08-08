Log in
GAZPROM NEFT' PAO

(SIBN)
Gazprom Neft' : Neft increases net profit by 29% in H1 2019

08/08/2019

Gazprom Neft increases net profit by 29% in H1 2019

08 August 2019
  • Net profit for H1 2019 of RUB215.0 billion - a 29.2% increase year-on-year
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 up 10.8% year-on-year, reaching RUB408.1 billion
  • Net debt to EBITDA ratio as at end H1 standing at 0.54x

Gazprom Neft today announces its consolidated IFRS financial results for the first six months (H1) and second quarter (Q2) of 2019.

Gazprom Neft's revenue in the first six months of 2019 totalled RUB1.215 trillion, an increase of 6.8% year-on-year, with higher production growth at major projects (the Novoportovskoye and Vostochno-Messoyakhskoye fields), a more favourable pricing environment, and effective management initiatives delivering adjusted EBITDA growth of 10.8% year-on-year, at RUB408.1 billion. Net profit attributable to Gazprom Neft PJSC shareholders totalled RUB215 billion, a 29.2% increase year-on-year. Higher operating cash flow resulted in a positive free cash flow of RUB125.2 billion in H1 2019.

Hydrocarbon production, including Gazprom Neft's share in joint ventures, rose to 47.4 million tonnes of oil equivalent (mtoe) in H1 2019, a 5.6% increase year-on-year, as a result of higher production levels at the Novoportovskoye and Vostochno-Messoyakhskoye fields, as well as in the Orenburg region, together with a greater ownership interest in Arсtiсgas.

Refining volumes at Gazprom Neft's own and joint-venture refining assets amounted to approximately 20 million tonnes in H1 2019: these volumes being impacted by planned repairs at the Company's Pančevo and Yaroslavl refineries.

As part of its development of its petrochemicals business, as envisaged under the Company's long-term development strategy, Gazprom Neft, together with SIBUR, consolidated 100 percent of the charter capital in the Poliom LLC polypropylene plant in Omsk: the integration of refining and petrochemicals assets allowing the Company to improve efficiency by using refinery feedstocks to produce high-value-added products. The Company also increased sales of oil products through premium channels in H1 2019, with sales of bitumen materials, in particular, increasing by more than 15%, sales of lubricants by 6.7%, and sales of bunkering fuels by more than 22%.

Financial Highlights

Q2
2019 		Q1 2019

Δ, %

6M 2019 6M 2018 Δ, %
Sales (RUB billions) 628,315 586,359 7.2 1,214,674 1,137,736 6.8
EBITDA (RUB billions) 189,939 179,052 6.1 368,991 330,579 11.6
Adjusted EBITDA* (RUB billions) 210,367 197,688 6.4 408,055 368,200 10.8

$/boe

18.15 17.42 4.2 17.78 18.63 (4.6)

Profit attributable to Gazprom Neft
shareholders (RUB billions)

107,145 107,894 (0.7) 215,039 166,475 29.2
Operating cash flow 134,509 168,596 (20.2) 303,105 83,109 44.1
Free cash flow 34,184 91,000 (62.4) 125,184 47,534 163.4
Net debt / EBITDA 0.54 0.59 (8.5) 0.54 1.01 (46.5)

Operating highlights

Q2 2019 Q1 2019

Δ, %

6M 2019 6M 2018 Δ, %
Hydrocarbon production
including our share of
joint ventures (mboe) 		179.60 171.67 4.6 351.27 333.06 5.5
Hydrocarbon production
including our share
of joint ventures (mtoe) 		24.19 23.24 4.1 47.43 44.92 5.6
Refining throughput at own
refineries and joint ventures
(million tonnes) 		10.03 9.96 0.7 19.99 20.57 (2.8)

*Adjusted EBITDA includes share of EBITDA from associated and jointly controlled companies recorded by equity accounting method

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom Neft published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 08:04:03 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 39 121 M
EBIT 2019 7 283 M
Net income 2019 6 425 M
Debt 2019 7 841 M
Yield 2019 8,08%
P/E ratio 2019 4,77x
P/E ratio 2020 5,10x
EV / Sales2019 0,98x
EV / Sales2020 0,95x
Capitalization 30 472 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 6,78  $
Last Close Price 6,46  $
Spread / Highest target 41,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -65,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Valerevich Dyukov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexei Borisovich Miller Chairman
Alexey Viktorovich Yankevich Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Economics & Finance
Vladimir Ivanovich Alisov Non-Executive Director
Valery Aleksandrovich Golubev Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAZPROM NEFT' PAO30 357
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-1.44%227 130
PETROCHINA COMPANY-14.56%152 386
TOTAL-6.50%126 822
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS12.65%89 686
GAZPROM PAO (EDR)56.11%76 797
