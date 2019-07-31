Log in
Gazprom Neft' : Neft presents its 2018 Sustainable Development Report

07/31/2019 | 04:35am EDT

Gazprom Neft has published its 2018 Sustainable Development Report - produced in line with international best practice and the highest standards in sustainable development - the GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards (GRI Standards). In order to confirm the company's adherence to the best international standards in non-financial reporting on sustainable development the report was, for the first time, subject to an independent audit by international professional services.

[Attachment]

The company's non-financial report highlights the approaches taken by Gazprom Neft in implementing its corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy, the company's investment in ensuring the sustainable social and economic development of the regions in which it operates, and its approach to addressing the issues of environmental and industrial safety. Gazprom Neft invested RUB19 billion and RUB12 billion, respectively, in environmental protection and industrial safety under its sustainable development programme in 2018, as well as investing RUB6.8 billion in CSR projects, implementing more than 250 initiatives. All of Gazprom Neft's objectives in sustainable development are fully integrated with company strategy to 2030, and are completely aligned with policy adopted by the United Nations General Assembly, and the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

Alexander Dyukov, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board, Gazprom Neft, commented: 'Gazprom Neft is always guided by the principles of sustainable development, in everything we do. We don't just measure the company's success in terms of productivity and financial performance. The key priorities for us are care for the environment and meticulously careful usage of natural resources; safety; appropriate use of technology; and consistently improving quality of life in those regions in which we operate. We pay particular attention to involving our employees in Gazprom Neft's sustainable development so that every employee understands and shares the company's values here, and feels engaged in achieving these common goals.'

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom Neft published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 08:34:05 UTC
