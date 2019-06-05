Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Gazprom Neft' PAO    SIBN   RU0009062467

GAZPROM NEFT' PAO

(SIBN)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gazprom Neft' : Neft's digital system identifies new oil strata in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 06:38am EDT

Gazprom Neft has been able to produce additional oil revealed following the digital processing of geological data at the Vyngarupovskoye field in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug (YANAO). These new strata, which were previously difficult to locate using traditional methods, were first identified via a self-learning programme developed by the Gazprom Neft Science and Technology Centre, in collaboration with IBM Services. With the help of the programme, Gazprom Neft has been able to produce oil from these strata without extra drilling costs or the need to create additional infrastructure.

This system is the only one of its kind currently available on the market. The programme was developed based on the specialist experience of Gazprom Neft Science and Technology Centre employees, and the pilot project involved the repeated analysis of data from over 3,000 wells in the Vyngapurovskoye field and the identification of new areas of potential. Commercial operations have confirmed the presence of hydrocarbons in these target zones. As a result of testing, oil-inflows have been obtained without the need for additional infrastructure.

The programme processes hundreds of gigabytes of data from thousands of wells across the field, simultaneously analysing around 60,000 outputs from geophysical investigations. Using a combination of both historical and newly available geological data, the neural network searches for patterns which indicate where strata - previously unidentified due to their small size or complex structure - might be located. Work on electronic data processing and the search for additional reserves in the field takes under a month.

Vadim Yakovlev, First Deputy CEO, Gazprom Neft, commented:

'Together with our partners, Gazprom Neft is developing and implementing cognitive systems which can support us with drilling, interpreting geological information and conceptual design. Artificial intelligence, which has been trained in line with the experience of Company specialists, is able to process huge volumes of industry information, and enables us to extract oil that would once have been inaccessible.'

Luq Niazi, IBM's Sector Global Managing Director, commented:

'IBM helps clients in the fields of digital automation, AI and transformation across complex operational processes and supply chains. The conduct of physical field tests of technology jointly developed for Gazprom Neft was an important event for us. We are very pleased with the results of our first tests and we would like to emphasize that this was made possible by the collective work of experts from both the companies.'

Tags: Gazpromneft Science & Technology Center
, digitalisation

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom Neft published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 10:37:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GAZPROM NEFT' PAO
06:38aGAZPROM NEFT' : Neft's digital system identifies new oil strata in the Yamalo-Ne..
PU
02:53aGAZPROM NEFT' : Neft presents cutting-edge neural network-based art project
PU
06/01GAZPROM NEFT' : Neft's hydrocarbon production up by 4.7%
AQ
05/31TAINTED OIL SET FOR RUSSIAN REFINERI : sources
RE
05/30Transneft, Russian firms agree tainted oil compensation formula - Kommersant
RE
05/23GAZPROM NEFT' : Neft Improves Efficiency in Sales of Marine Fuels in Q1 2019
AQ
05/23GAZPROM NEFT' : Neft Develops Partnerships with Leading Cruise Operators
AQ
05/21GAZPROM NEFT' : Neft's hydrocarbon production up by 4.7%
AQ
05/21GAZPROM NEFT' : Neft demonstrates solid performance in Q1 2019
PU
05/19GAZPROM NEFT' : Neft Produces its Two-Millionth Tonne of Oil in Kurdistan
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 39 379 M
EBIT 2019 6 462 M
Net income 2019 6 621 M
Debt 2019 9 002 M
Yield 2019 7,84%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,91x
EV / Sales 2020 0,88x
Capitalization 26 712 M
Chart GAZPROM NEFT' PAO
Duration : Period :
Gazprom Neft' PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 6,58 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Valerevich Dyukov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexei Borisovich Miller Chairman
Alexey Viktorovich Yankevich Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Economics & Finance
Vladimir Ivanovich Alisov Non-Executive Director
Valery Aleksandrovich Golubev Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAZPROM NEFT' PAO26 986
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL8.15%253 149
PETROCHINA COMPANY-1.11%178 973
TOTAL2.25%138 575
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS12.65%92 747
GAZPROM PAO (EDR)56.92%85 352
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About