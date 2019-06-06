Log in
GAZPROM NEFT' PAO    SIBN   RU0009062467

GAZPROM NEFT' PAO

(SIBN)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Gazprom Neft to Form Joint Venture With Shell in Northwestern Russia

0
06/06/2019 | 10:00am EDT

By Oliver Griffin

Gazprom Neft (SIBN.MZ) on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with Royal Dutch Shell PLC to create a joint venture for the development of license blocks in Yamal in northwestern Russia.

The company said it and Shell have reached a sale and purchase agreement for a 50% interest in the authorized share capital of Meretoyakhaneftegaz, which currently holds licensing rights to the Meretoyakhinskoye field.

Gazprom Neft said the deal is expected to be finalized in late 2019 to early 2020, once all the necessary approvals are received.

Alexander Dyukov, chairman of Gazprom Neft's management board, said his company will be investigating further opportunities for implementing projects with Shell in future, including outside of Russia.

Total reserves in place at fields to be owned by Meretoyakhaneftegaz will stand at about 1.1 billion metric tons of oil, Gazprom said.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAZPROM NEFT' PAO End-of-day quote.
GAZPROM NEFT' PAO (ADR) 0.18% 28.35 Delayed Quote.13.20%
JSC GAZPROM NEFT (ADR) 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL 1.22% 28.16 Delayed Quote.8.44%
WTI 0.35% 51.75 Delayed Quote.16.94%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 39 391 M
EBIT 2019 6 466 M
Net income 2019 6 621 M
Debt 2019 9 006 M
Yield 2019 7,83%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,91x
EV / Sales 2020 0,88x
Capitalization 26 740 M
Chart GAZPROM NEFT' PAO
Duration : Period :
Gazprom Neft' PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 6,46 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Valerevich Dyukov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexei Borisovich Miller Chairman
Alexey Viktorovich Yankevich Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Economics & Finance
Vladimir Ivanovich Alisov Non-Executive Director
Valery Aleksandrovich Golubev Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAZPROM NEFT' PAO26 986
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL8.44%253 149
PETROCHINA COMPANY-1.53%178 973
TOTAL1.51%138 575
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS15.52%92 747
GAZPROM PAO (EDR)58.05%85 352
