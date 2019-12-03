Log in
GAZPROM PAO

GAZPROM PAO

(GAZP)
Gazprom : LNG trading team in Singapore resigns - sources

12/03/2019 | 06:05am EST
FILE PHOTO: St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

The liquefied natural gas (LNG) physical trading team at the Singapore unit of Russia's Gazprom, including the global head of LNG trading, have resigned from the company, several industry sources said.

The three LNG traders at Gazprom Marketing and Trading Singapore, which is a subsidiary of gas producer Gazprom group, have more than 25 years combined experience, according to the sources.

There are no immediate plans to shut the Singapore unit, one of the sources with knowledge of the matter said, although Gazprom is reorganising its overseas trading and export operations with hundreds of jobs potentially moving to St Petersburg https://www.reuters.com/article/us-gazprom-trading-exclusive/exclusive-gazprom-to-cut-hundreds-of-traders-as-kremlin-retreats-from-west-idUSKCN1GQ1UD.

The traders who resigned are Delia Proteasa, head of LNG trading at Gazprom Marketing and Trading, and Akshay Kaul and Aimie Parpia, the sources said. The team handles the company's physical volumes, they added.

The three traders could not immediately be reached for comment, while Gazprom Export, which is in charge of all trading activities for the company including the Singapore unit, declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

The traders are leaving to join another firm next year, the sources said, without giving details.

The company's LNG trading has mainly been done from offices in Singapore and London, a second source said, adding that two LNG traders were still based in the London office.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Florence Tan; Additional reporting by Maria Grabar in MOSCOW; Editing by Alexander Smith and Kirsten Donovan)

By Jessica Jaganathan and Florence Tan

Stocks treated in this article : Gazprom PAO, Traders Holdings Co.,Ltd.
