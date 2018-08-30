Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Gazprom PAO    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM PAO (GAZP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Gazprom : Polish gas company PGNiG could increase network investment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 12:08pm CEST

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish gas company PGNiG expects to spend more than 7.5 billion zlotys (1.54 billion pounds) on its distribution network by 2022, its chief executive said, after shareholders recently voted in favour of investment over dividends.

That level of spending would be up from around 4.7 billion zlotys over the past four years.

In a vote on July 20, shareholders of the state-controlled company, Poland's dominant gas provider, voted to allocate 2017 net profit to reserve funds, freeing it up to be used for investment.

"As long as our owners will not require dividends, we will certainly invest in distribution, even over the figure of 7.5 billion over the period by 2022," Chief Executive Piotr Wozniak told a conference call with analysts.

PGNiG had planned to spend half of 2017 profit on dividends before holding the vote on the issue.

When asked about dividend payouts next year from 2018 profit, Wozniak said it was too early to comment.

He was speaking after PGNiG reported a 41-percent rise in second quarter net profit from a year earlier to 704 million zlotys on higher oil and gas prices and increased sales.

PGNiG imports most of the gas it sells from Russia's Gazprom, but has taken steps to reduce that reliance by buying more liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Qatar, the United States and Norway.

"Russian prices in this region are still at a very high level," Maciej Wozniak, PGNiG deputy head, said on the call.

In June a Swedish arbitration court said in an interim ruling that PGNiG could demand a lower price for gas it buys from Gazprom.

Piotr Wozniak said on Thursday that he hoped there would be a final ruling by the end of this year.

"Gazprom prices are and will be the highest unless the contact (with Gazprom) changes," Wozniak told analysts.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Susan Fenton)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAZPROM PAO --End-of-day quote.
PGNIG SA -0.52% 5.69 End-of-day quote.-9.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GAZPROM PAO
12:08pGAZPROM : Polish gas company PGNiG could increase network investment
RE
08/29GAZPROM : second quarter profit soars on rising energy prices, sales
RE
08/17GAZPROM NEFT' : s 1st half 2018 net profit almost doubles
AQ
08/10GAZPROM : Russia loses bulk of WTO challenge to EU gas pipeline rules
RE
08/10GAZPROM : Russia-led Nord Stream 2 seeks new route to avoid Danish waters
RE
08/06GAZPROM NEFT' : The Moscow Refinery’s “Biosphere” Water Treatm..
AQ
08/02GAZPROM NEFT' : Neft Obtains Commercial Oil Inflow from Ignyalinskoye Field
AQ
07/31GAZPROM : Saipem says contract to transport gas to Serbia was awarded by Gazprom
RE
07/29GAZPROM NEFT' : Neft Develops A Bitumen Terminals Network
AQ
07/17GAZPROM : Russia's Novak says gas talks to continue with Ukraine and EU
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 124 B
EBIT 2018 21 311 M
Net income 2018 15 409 M
Debt 2018 38 492 M
Yield 2018 6,42%
P/E ratio 2018 3,34
P/E ratio 2019 3,38
EV / Sales 2018 0,72x
EV / Sales 2019 0,72x
Capitalization 50 796 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 3,11 $
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Vladimir Alexandrovich Mau Director
Andrey Igorevich Akimov Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAZPROM PAO50 796
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL1.53%277 171
PETROCHINA COMPANY0.99%209 815
TOTAL19.12%170 723
EQUINOR24.89%87 302
ENI18.87%69 342
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.