Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Gazprom PAO    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM PAO

(GAZP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gazprom : Russia's Gazprombank freezes accounts of Venezuela's PDVSA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/17/2019 | 06:49am EST
FILE PHOTO: Cutouts depicting images of oil operations are seen outside a building of Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA in Caracas

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian lender Gazprombank has decided to freeze the accounts of Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA and halted transactions with the firm to reduce the risk of the bank falling under U.S. sanctions, a Gazprombank source told Reuters on Sunday.

While many foreign firms have been cutting their exposure to PDVSA since the sanctions were imposed, the fact that a lender closely aligned with the Russian state is following suit is significant because the Kremlin has been among Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s staunchest supporters.

"PDVSA’s accounts are currently frozen. As you’ll understand, operations cannot be carried out," the source said. Gazprombank did not reply to a Reuters request for a comment.

Reuters reported this month that PDVSA was telling customers of its joint ventures to deposit oil sales proceeds in its Gazprombank accounts, according to sources and an internal document, in a move to try to sideline fresh U.S. sanctions on PDVSA.

Washington says the sanctions, imposed on Jan. 28, are aimed at blocking Maduro's access to the country's oil revenue after opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president and received widespread Western support.

Gazprombank is Russia’s third biggest lender by assets and includes among its shareholders Russian state gas company Gazprom.

The bank has held PDVSA accounts for several years. In 2013, PDVSA said it signed a deal with Gazprombank for $1 billion in financing for the Petrozamora company. The source said that Petrozamora accounts were frozen, too.

Russian officials have said they stand by Maduro and have condemned opposition actions as a U.S.-inspired ploy to usurp power in Caracas.

But Russian firms find themselves in a quandary, caught between a desire to endorse the Kremlin line and back Maduro, and the fear that by doing so they could expose themselves to secondary U.S. sanctions which would harm their businesses.

(Reporting by Tatiana Voronova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Lowe and Mark Potter)

By Tatiana Voronova

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GAZPROM PAO
06:49aGAZPROM : Russia's Gazprombank freezes accounts of Venezuela's PDVSA
RE
02/16GAZPROM NEFT' : Neft to increase supplies of innovative bitumens and lubricants ..
AQ
02/16GAZPROM NEFT' : Neft, Omsk Sign Investment Contract for Oil Refining Catalyst Pl..
AQ
02/15GAZPROM : European LNG influx plays into Gazprom's hands this winter
RE
02/13Germany welcomes EU gas compromise on Nord Stream 2 regulation
RE
02/13EU nations back rules that may stall Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline
RE
02/13GAZPROM : New EU rules on gas pipelines hamper Russia's Nord Stream 2
RE
02/08German banks manoeuvre in Washington to temper Russia sanction risk
RE
02/08GAZPROM : Merkel confirms EU deal on Nord Stream 2 pipeline
RE
02/08Nord Stream deal ensures European energy sovereignty - France
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 127 B
EBIT 2018 26 783 M
Net income 2018 18 895 M
Debt 2018 35 717 M
Yield 2018 5,57%
P/E ratio 2018 2,86
P/E ratio 2019 2,96
EV / Sales 2018 0,73x
EV / Sales 2019 0,71x
Capitalization 56 829 M
Chart GAZPROM PAO
Duration : Period :
Gazprom PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 3,38 $
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Vladimir Alexandrovich Mau Director
Andrey Igorevich Akimov Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAZPROM PAO56 829
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL7.72%255 956
PETROCHINA COMPANY3.33%191 637
TOTAL7.61%148 340
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS18.56%103 110
EQUINOR ASA6.53%77 327
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.