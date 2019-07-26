Log in
GAZPROM PAO

GAZPROM PAO

(GAZP)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gazprom Subsidiaries to Sell RUB139.07 Billion Stake at a Discount

07/26/2019 | 03:04am EDT

By Adria Calatayud

Gazprom PJSC (GAZP.RS) said Friday that subsidiaries Gazprom Gerosgaz Holdings BV and Rosingaz Ltd. plan to sell shares worth 139.07 billion Russian rubles ($2.20 billion) in the Russian energy giant at a discount.

The subsidiaries intend to sell 693.6 million shares at a price of RUB200.5 a share, a 8.4% discount to Thursday's closing share price of RUB219.0. The price has been set as a result of the collection of bids on the Moscow stock exchange.

Gazprom on Thursday had said that its subsidiaries would carry out the share sale via a trading platform of the Moscow exchange.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayudvaello@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
GAZPROM PAO End-of-day quote.
GAZPROM PAO (EDR) 4.29% 6.948 Delayed Quote.56.88%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 125 B
EBIT 2019 24 327 M
Net income 2019 23 716 M
Debt 2019 40 220 M
Yield 2019 7,60%
P/E ratio 2019 3,39x
P/E ratio 2020 3,86x
EV / Sales2019 0,93x
EV / Sales2020 0,94x
Capitalization 76 582 M
