Gazprom Subsidiaries to Sell RUB139.07 Billion Stake at a Discount

Gazprom PJSC (GAZP.RS) said Friday that subsidiaries Gazprom Gerosgaz Holdings BV and Rosingaz Ltd. plan to sell shares worth 139.07 billion Russian rubles ($2.20 billion) in the Russian energy giant at a discount.

The subsidiaries intend to sell 693.6 million shares at a price of RUB200.5 a share, a 8.4% discount to Thursday's closing share price of RUB219.0. The price has been set as a result of the collection of bids on the Moscow stock exchange.

Gazprom on Thursday had said that its subsidiaries would carry out the share sale via a trading platform of the Moscow exchange.

