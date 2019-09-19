Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Gazprom PAO    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM PAO

(GAZP)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gazprom : Ukraine, Russia fail to reach gas deal for Europe but agree to meet again

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 12:55pm EDT
Representatives of Russia, Ukraine and the European Union meet for the gas talks, at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Russia and Ukraine failed to reach a new gas transit deal on Thursday, but said talks were "constructive" and they would meet again to try to find an agreement before the current one ends.

There are a number of obstacles to a deal, such as a political row between Kiev and Moscow, a pro-Russian insurgency in eastern Ukraine, and litigation between Russian gas supplier Gazprom and Ukraine energy company Naftogaz.

Ukrainian Energy Minister Oleksiy Orzhel said there was still a risk Russian gas deliveries could be interrupted and Kiev would make the necessary preparations to ensure continued supply in such a scenario.

The Russia-Ukraine gas transit agreement expires in January. Ukrainian energy authorities are worried Moscow could stop gas supplies through Ukraine, leaving some parts of the country without gas in winter.

Moscow is building new pipelines to Europe, such as Nord Stream-2 and TurkStream, to bypass Ukraine, a main route of the Russian gas to Europe.

Last year, Kremlin-controlled gas giant Gazprom supplied Europe with more than 200 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas, of which 87 bcm went through Ukraine, providing Kiev with valuable transit income.

Orzhel said Gazprom was seeking lower transit tariffs, which was possible if Moscow agreed to higher volumes.

STOP-GAP DEAL

His Russian counterpart, Energy Minister Alexander Novak, said he had proposed a temporary extension of the existing 10-year contract.

Ukraine is also working on changes to its energy regulations to bring them in line with EU laws.

"We proposed our partners and colleagues... to extend the current contract and sign an addendum until all the legal base, all the regulations are ready in Ukraine," Novak said near the European Commission in Brussels, where the talks were held.

Ukraine has stop buying Russian gas since the end of 2015 at the height of tensions with Moscow. Novak said gas transit via Ukraine would depend on the volumes Kiev buys from Moscow.

It was the first time the sides met since Volodymyr Zelenskiy became the president of Ukraine. Animosity between Moscow and Kiev runs high, especially since the Kremlin annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and sided with rebels fighting government troops in the east of the country.

The EU's top energy official, Maros Sefcovic, was chairing the Thursday talks in Brussels and sounded upbeat after the 40-minute, three-way meeting.

"Today we have taken steps in the right direction. In other words, there was convergence of the position on most of the issues we discussed," he told a news conference after a third round of trilateral talks in Brussels.

Sefcovic said the sides had agreed a future contract should be based on EU law and it was important that Ukraine's Naftogaz would be broken up, creating a new company to handle transit of gas through Ukraine.

"We would resume our meeting at the political level by the end of October, when I hope we will have much more progress achieved on the issues that we put on the table today," Sefcovic said.

He added Ukraine currently had 4 billion cubic metres more gas stored than at the same time last year, meaning it had more resources to draw on in case of problems.

(Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Vladimir Soldatkin, Gabriela Baczynska and Philip Blenkinsop

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GAZPROM PAO
12:55pGAZPROM : Ukraine, Russia fail to reach gas deal for Europe but agree to meet ag..
RE
11:57aEU's Sefcovic upbeat after gas talks with Russia, Ukraine
RE
11:57aUkraine's energy minister sees some risk for Russian gas supplies beyond Janu..
RE
11:21aGAZPROM : Russia's Gazprom - would accept short-term gas transit deal with Ukrai..
RE
09/17Poland and Lithuania see Nord Stream 2 as threat to energy security
RE
09/13German regulator orders Opal pipeline to curb gas flows
RE
09/12ALEXANDER NOVAK : Russia's Novak - Opal ruling will affect three-way gas talks
RE
09/11Gazprom must halve deliveries on most of Opal pipeline - regulator
RE
09/11GAZPROM : EU says will push for progress in next week's Ukraine-Russia gas talks
RE
09/11ALEXANDER NOVAK : Russia's Novak, Saudi's Prince Abdulaziz did not discuss oil p..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 123 B
EBIT 2019 21 837 M
Net income 2019 20 917 M
Debt 2019 41 939 M
Yield 2019 6,63%
P/E ratio 2019 4,02x
P/E ratio 2020 4,39x
EV / Sales2019 1,00x
EV / Sales2020 1,00x
Capitalization 80 348 M
Chart GAZPROM PAO
Duration : Period :
Gazprom PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 4,12  $
Last Close Price 3,64  $
Spread / Highest target 45,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Vladimir Alexandrovich Mau Director
Andrey Igorevich Akimov Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAZPROM PAO80 422
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL2.81%232 059
PETROCHINA COMPANY-10.96%156 076
TOTAL3.98%137 420
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS22.09%91 721
GAZPROM PAO (EDR)62.75%80 422
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group