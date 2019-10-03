Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Gazprom PAO    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM PAO

(GAZP)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gazprom : and SIBUR commencing review of gas processing and gas chemical projects in Tatarstan and YaNAA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 04:42pm EDT

Release

October 3, 2019, 18:15

Gazprom and SIBUR Holding today signed at the 9th St. Petersburg International Gas Forum two roadmaps for cooperation in the implementation of major investment projects in the field of gas processing and gas chemistry.

The documents were prepared in the follow-up to the Coordination Agreement that had been signed at the 5th Eastern Economic Forum in September 2019.

The first roadmap stipulates, among other things, a feasibility study to be conducted with regard to the transmission of ethane-containing gas from the fields in the Nadym-Pur-Taz region and the construction of a gas processing plant in the Republic of Tatarstan.

The second roadmap envisages diagnostics, engineering surveys, and design documentation to be drawn up in order to complete the construction of the Novy Urengoy Gas Chemical Complex in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Area.

On the basis of the outcomes of the roadmaps, the parties will decide on their future cooperation within the aforementioned projects.

Information Directorate, Gazprom


Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 20:41:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GAZPROM PAO
04:42pGAZPROM : and VNG advancing sci-tech cooperation
PU
04:42pGAZPROM : and Thales Alenia Space intent on joining efforts in spacecraft produc..
PU
04:42pGAZPROM : and SIBUR commencing review of gas processing and gas chemical project..
PU
04:42pGAZPROM : and Irkutsk Oil Company contemplating joint development project in Kra..
PU
04:42pGAZPROM : and Linde to establish joint engineering venture
PU
08:05aPETROCHINA : still negotiating prices of extra gas supplies from Russia
RE
10/02GAZPROM : Putin urges Denmark to ignore U.S. pressure over Nord Stream 2
RE
10/02GAZPROM : Russia accuses U.S. of blackmailing Europe over Nord Stream 2
RE
09/19GAZPROM : Ukraine, Russia fail to reach gas deal for Europe but agree to meet ag..
RE
09/19EU's Sefcovic upbeat after gas talks with Russia, Ukraine
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 122 B
EBIT 2019 21 645 M
Net income 2019 21 210 M
Debt 2019 39 195 M
Yield 2019 0,11%
P/E ratio 2019 247x
P/E ratio 2020 264x
EV / Sales2019 40,6x
EV / Sales2020 40,1x
Capitalization 4 931 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 4,11  $
Last Close Price 223,10  $
Spread / Highest target -97,7%
Spread / Average Target -98,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -98,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Vladimir Alexandrovich Mau Director
Andrey Igorevich Akimov Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAZPROM PAO76 924
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL0.96%233 377
TOTAL-1.57%135 061
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS21.30%90 891
EQUINOR ASA-5.14%63 228
NK LUKOIL PAO--.--%55 819
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group