Gazprom : and VNG advancing sci-tech cooperation

10/03/2019 | 04:42pm EDT

Background

Gazprom VNIIGAZ is the leading R&D technology center of Gazprom focused on designing and promoting cutting-edge technologies, modeling, regulatory and metrological support, supervising research activities within Gazprom's comprehensive programs as well as devising national and regional development programs for the gas industry.

VNG is engaged in natural gas imports, underground storage and consumer supplies in Germany's eastern federal states and in Berlin.

In January 2013, Gazprom and VNG entered into the Sci-Tech Cooperation Agreement effective until December 31, 2029.

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 20:41:02 UTC
