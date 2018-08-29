Gazprom : second quarter profit soars on rising energy prices, sales

Log in
08/29/2018 | 03:51pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Man walks near headquarters of Gazprom during annual general meeting of company's shareholders in Moscow

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom reported a surge in second-quarter net profit, beating analysts' expectations, as it benefited from rising energy prices.

It said second-quarter net profit jumped to 259 billion roubles (2.95 billion pounds), from 48 billion roubles in the year-earlier period and above a forecast of 228 billion roubles in a Reuters survey of analysts.

Gazprom's shares were up 1.1 percent after the results, outperforming the broader Moscow stock market <.IMOEX>, which was 0.8 percent higher.

Gazprom shipped more than 101 billion cubic metres of natural gas to the EU and Turkey in the first half of the year, up 6 percent year-on-year and accounting for around a 34 percent share of Europe's gas market.

It said its average gas export price rose by a quarter to 13,858 roubles per 1,000 cubic metres in the first half of this year.

Total sales in April-June increased to 1.83 trillion roubles, from 1.39 trillion roubles in the second quarter of 2017.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 124 B
EBIT 2018 21 311 M
Net income 2018 15 409 M
Debt 2018 38 492 M
Yield 2018 6,57%
P/E ratio 2018 3,29
P/E ratio 2019 3,32
EV / Sales 2018 0,72x
EV / Sales 2019 0,72x
Capitalization 50 664 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 3,11 $
Spread / Average Target 45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Vladimir Alexandrovich Mau Director
Andrey Igorevich Akimov Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAZPROM PAO50 664
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL1.49%276 374
PETROCHINA COMPANY0.99%210 324
TOTAL19.01%171 592
EQUINOR24.49%87 429
ENI18.23%69 398
