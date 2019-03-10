How a Russian Gas Pipeline Is Driving a Wedge -2

France's Emmanuel Macron in February contemplated backing proposed European legislation to give the EU oversight of the project, effectively wresting control from Germany, until the chancellor dissuaded him in a telephone call, said French officials.

Ms. Merkel called other EU leaders critical of the pipeline, trying to torpedo the legislation, said officials from some countries receiving the calls. The Romanian premier felt so pressured by one such call her deputy contacted U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry to complain about Ms. Merkel, said Romanian and U.S. officials. A spokesman for Ms. Merkel confirmed the call but declined to comment on the content.

Ms. Merkel's offensive worked. EU governments approved a watered-down version of the legislation leaving pipeline oversight to Germany.

On Feb. 21, Mr. Trump told Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in an Oval Office meeting he would sanction the pipeline if Germany proceeded, said an attendee.

Lawmakers from both U.S. parties fear Nord Stream 2 would strengthen Russia's hand, said Sen. Chris Coons (D., Del.). "Nord Stream 2 is a strain on the U.S.-German relationship," he said. "Democrats -- myself included -- who have raised concerns are not principally thinking about LNG exports, they are principally worried about strengthening Russia's hand."

John E. Smith, until last year director of the Office of Foreign Assets Control, the most senior U.S. official dealing with sanctions, said the pipeline faced a Congress wanting to confront what some perceived as Mr. Trump's leniency on Russia and the president's desire to show he was tough on Mr. Putin.

"Virtually everyone in the U.S. government believes that this deal strengthens Russia at a time when the EU should not be strengthening Russia," said Mr. Smith, now partner at law firm Morrison & Foerster LLP.

"Election interference, Russian provocations, U.S. anger over the Trump Administrations' Russia policy -- and that could be a perfect storm that could hit Nord Stream 2."

