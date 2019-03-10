Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Gazprom PAO    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM PAO

(GAZP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

How a Russian Gas Pipeline Is Driving a Wedge -2-

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/10/2019 | 06:11pm EDT

France's Emmanuel Macron in February contemplated backing proposed European legislation to give the EU oversight of the project, effectively wresting control from Germany, until the chancellor dissuaded him in a telephone call, said French officials.

Ms. Merkel called other EU leaders critical of the pipeline, trying to torpedo the legislation, said officials from some countries receiving the calls. The Romanian premier felt so pressured by one such call her deputy contacted U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry to complain about Ms. Merkel, said Romanian and U.S. officials. A spokesman for Ms. Merkel confirmed the call but declined to comment on the content.

Ms. Merkel's offensive worked. EU governments approved a watered-down version of the legislation leaving pipeline oversight to Germany.

On Feb. 21, Mr. Trump told Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in an Oval Office meeting he would sanction the pipeline if Germany proceeded, said an attendee.

Lawmakers from both U.S. parties fear Nord Stream 2 would strengthen Russia's hand, said Sen. Chris Coons (D., Del.). "Nord Stream 2 is a strain on the U.S.-German relationship," he said. "Democrats -- myself included -- who have raised concerns are not principally thinking about LNG exports, they are principally worried about strengthening Russia's hand."

John E. Smith, until last year director of the Office of Foreign Assets Control, the most senior U.S. official dealing with sanctions, said the pipeline faced a Congress wanting to confront what some perceived as Mr. Trump's leniency on Russia and the president's desire to show he was tough on Mr. Putin.

"Virtually everyone in the U.S. government believes that this deal strengthens Russia at a time when the EU should not be strengthening Russia," said Mr. Smith, now partner at law firm Morrison & Foerster LLP.

"Election interference, Russian provocations, U.S. anger over the Trump Administrations' Russia policy -- and that could be a perfect storm that could hit Nord Stream 2."

Write to Bojan Pancevski at bojan.pancevski@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAZPROM PAO End-of-day quote.
GAZPROM PAO (EDR) -1.28% 4.472 Delayed Quote.0.97%
This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GAZPROM PAO
06:11pHow a Russian Gas Pipeline Is Driving a Wedge -2-
DJ
06:11pHow a Russian Gas Pipeline Is Driving a Wedge Between the U.S. and Its Allies
DJ
03/07GAZPROM : Serbia's TurkStream branch to impede competition - EU watchdog
RE
03/05GAZPROM NEFT' : Russia's oil production down 0.3% m/m driven by production cuts,..
AQ
03/04GAZPROM : Russia ready to ship gas via Ukraine despite new pipeline - report
RE
03/04Plexus Holdings' Russian Licensee Secures Contract With Gazprom
DJ
03/01GAZPROM : Venezuela to move state oil firm PDVSA office from Lisbon to Moscow
RE
03/01GAZPROM NEFT' : 14th Investor Day held in Hong Kong and Singapore
AQ
02/28GAZPROM NEFT' : 14th Investor Day held in Hong Kong and Singapore
AQ
02/24Gazprom Neft Increases Sales of Premium G-Energy Lubricants by 12% in 2018
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 127 B
EBIT 2018 26 810 M
Net income 2018 18 895 M
Debt 2018 36 323 M
Yield 2018 5,84%
P/E ratio 2018 2,72
P/E ratio 2019 2,81
EV / Sales 2018 0,72x
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
Capitalization 54 269 M
Chart GAZPROM PAO
Duration : Period :
Gazprom PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 3,38 $
Spread / Average Target 47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Vladimir Alexandrovich Mau Director
Andrey Igorevich Akimov Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAZPROM PAO54 269
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL5.16%247 893
PETROCHINA COMPANY6.24%198 079
TOTAL8.99%148 811
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS17.28%94 555
EQUINOR ASA3.07%72 043
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.