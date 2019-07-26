Log in
GAZPROM PAO

(GAZP)
Nord Stream 2 asks EU court to annul gas directive amendment

07/26/2019 | 05:28am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is seen on the pipe cap at the construction site of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Nord Stream 2 AG has asked Europe's highest court to annul European Union measures it described as "discriminatory" against its gas pipeline project, the company said on Friday.

Nord Stream 2 said it had asked the Court of Justice of the European Union to annul an amendment to an EU gas directive "because of an infringement of the EU law principles of equal treatment and proportionality."

The Nord Stream 2 project is led by Russian state energy firm Gazprom, with some 50% of the funding provided by Germany's Uniper and BASF's Wintershall unit, Anglo-Dutch firm Shell, Austria's OMV and France's Engie.

(Reporting by Maria Grabar; Writing by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Editing by Maria Kiselyova and Mark Potter)
Latest news on GAZPROM PAO
Managers
NameTitle
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Vladimir Alexandrovich Mau Director
Andrey Igorevich Akimov Director
