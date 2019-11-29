Log in
GAZPROM PAO    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM PAO

(GAZP)
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Russia's Gazprom posts 45% fall in third quarter net profit on lower export prices, volumes

0
11/29/2019 | 03:10am EST
Gazprom logos are on display at Bovanenkovo gas field

Russian state gas producer Gazprom on Friday posted a third-quarter net profit of 212 billion roubles (2.59 billion pounds), down 45% from the same period a year ago on lower export volumes and weaker gas prices in its core European market.

Gazprom, the world's top conventional gas producer, said its total sales were 1.6 trillion roubles in the third quarter, down from 1.9 trillion in the same period a year ago.

Gross revenue from gas supplies to Europe and destinations, excluding Russia and ex-Soviet countries, was 587 billion roubles, down 37% year-on-year, as average gas prices dropped to $169.8 per 1,000 cubic metres (cm) from $250.8 per 1,000 cm in the third quarter last year. Sales volumes were also down.

State-controlled Gazprom is launching its Power of Siberia gas pipeline to China on Dec. 2, which will deliver 38 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas to China per year when it gradually reaches its full capacity by 2025.

Gazprom has supplied 53.5 bcm to Europe and destinations other than Russia and the ex-Soviet Union in the third quarter, down from 56.9 bcm in the same period a year ago, it said. Its net debt was 2.86 trillion roubles at the end of September.

(Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; writing by Tom Balmforth/Katya Golubkova; editing by Jason Neely and David Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARDINAL HEALTH 1.86% 55.22 Delayed Quote.23.81%
CARDLYTICS, INC. -0.12% 56.62 Delayed Quote.422.81%
CORE CORPORATION -1.50% 1445 End-of-day quote.29.25%
GAZPROM PAO End-of-day quote.
TRIANGLE ENERGY (GLOBAL) LIMITED -1.85% 0.053 End-of-day quote.-28.00%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.00% 64.035 Delayed Quote.-7.58%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 121 B
EBIT 2019 21 581 M
Net income 2019 21 194 M
Debt 2019 42 412 M
Yield 2019 6,36%
P/E ratio 2019 4,26x
P/E ratio 2020 4,96x
EV / Sales2019 1,07x
EV / Sales2020 1,07x
Capitalization 87 653 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 4,11  $
Last Close Price 3,97  $
Spread / Highest target 33,9%
Spread / Average Target 3,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Vladimir Alexandrovich Mau Director
Andrey Igorevich Akimov Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAZPROM PAO87 553
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL2.44%226 499
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-23.81%140 334
TOTAL3.92%139 420
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS29.28%93 418
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY11.00%72 704
