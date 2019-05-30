Log in
GAZPROM PAO (EDR)

Gazprom EDR : 1Q 2019 IFRS Results Presentation

0
05/30/2019 | 10:34am EDT

GAZPROM: 1Q2019 IFRS RESULTS

MAY 30, 2019

Alexander Ivannikov

Head of Department

1Q2019 IFRS RESULTS

2

DISCLAIMER

This presentation has been prepared by PJSC Gazprom (the "Company"), and comprises the slides for a presentation to investors concerning the Company. This presentation does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any shares or other securities representing shares in the Company, nor shall it or any part of it nor the fact of its presentation or distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision.

Any viewer of this presentation considering a purchase of such securities is hereby reminded that any such purchase should be made solely on the basis of the information contained in the prospectus or other offering document prepared in relation thereto and will be subject to the selling restrictions set out therein. The information in this presentation should not be treated as investment advice. Care has been taken to ensure that the facts stated in this presentation are accurate, and that the opinions expressed are fair and reasonable. However, the contents of this presentation have not been verified by the Company. Accordingly, no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made or given by or on behalf of the Company or any of its members, directors, officers or employees or any other person as to the accuracy, completeness or fairness of the information or opinions contained in or discussed at this presentation. None of the Company or any of their respective members, directors, officers or employees nor any other person accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

The information in this presentation includes forward-looking statements, such statements may also occur during the Q&A session. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts, statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, and the industry in which the Company operates. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties to be set forth in the prospectus, because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. The Company cautions you that forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that its actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and the development of the industry in which the Company operates may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward- looking statements contained in this presentation. In addition, even if the Company's results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and the development of the industry in which the Company operates are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in future periods.

The information and opinions contained in this presentation are provided as at the date of this presentation and are subject to change without notice. No person is under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

By attending the presentation you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations.

1Q2019 IFRS RESULTS

3

1Q2019 MARKET ENVIRONMENT

HIGHLIGHTS

  • WEATHER CONDITIONS+2IN EUROPE.1%IN 1Q19 WERE NOT FAVORABLE FOR GAS CONSUMPTION
  • GAZPROM PRICES IN 1Q19 WERE HIGHER THAN EUROPEAN SPOT PRICES

AVERAGE GAS PRICES

WEATHER INDEX IN EUROPE

USD/mmcm

400

300

200

100

TTF Month Ahead

0

20000

Range (2000-2018)

Avarage (2000-2018)

HDD+CDD*

15000

2018

2019

10000

5000

0

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

* HDD - heating degree days, CDD - cooling degree days)

AVERAGE USD/RUB EXCHANGE RATE

END OF PERIOD USD/RUB EXCHANGE RATE

+16%

70

65

60

66.13

  1. 56.88
    1Q2018 1Q2019
  • RUBLE WEAKENING BY 16% Y-O-Y WAS FAVORABLE FOR EBITDA MARGIN

70

-7%

DURING 1Q19 RUBLE

65

STRENGTHENED BY 7%,

60

69.47

64.73

WHICH RESULTED IN

55

FX GAINS

50

Dec 31, 2018

Mar 31, 2019

1Q2019 IFRS RESULTS

4

STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

  • ROBUST OIL BUSINESS GROWTH: THE PRODUCTION OF CRUDE OIL AND GAS CONDENSATE SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULT INCREASED BY 29% Y-O-Y
  • GROWTH OF INCOME FROM ASSOCIATED COMPANIES

FX GAINS: RUB 184 BN IN 1Q2019

Adjusted for analytical purposes*

1Q2018 vs 1Q2019

RUB bn

+7%

-6%

2,500

2,000

1,500

2,292

2,079

1,000

+1%

+44%

+1%

-7%

500

-22%

634

536

441

655

0

213

EBITDA1

Net profit 2

CAPEX 3

4

Sales

Operating CF adj.

FCF adj.

Net debt adj.

1 EBITDA adjusted for changes in impairment provisions

2 Profit attributable to PJSC Gazprom's shareholders for the period 3 Cash capital expenditures

4 Compared to Net debt as of December 31, 2018

*In order to reflect the effects of the changes in bank deposits (reported as part of Other current and Other non-current assets)

1Q2019 IFRS RESULTS

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 14:33:05 UTC
