Gazprom EDR : Hungarian gas imports keep growing in 2019

03/21/2019 | 01:00pm EDT

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, took place today in Moscow.

The parties discussed their current cooperation issues, including gas supplies. In 2018, Hungary increased its gas imports from Gazprom by 9.3 per cent, up to 7.6 billion cubic meters. Gazprom's gas supplies to Hungary continued to grow in early 2019. According to preliminary data, Gazprom supplied the country with 1.3 billion cubic meters of gas between January 1 and March 20, which is 12.1 per cent more than in the same period last year.

Special attention at the meeting was paid to the progress in the construction of new gas export pipelines. The parties also looked at plans to develop Hungary's gas transmission system.

Background

On July 5, 2017, Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, signed a roadmap that provides for a range of actions aimed to develop the gas transmission system of Hungary.

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 16:59:03 UTC
