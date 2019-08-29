Gazprom EDR : PJSC Gazprom IFRS consolidated interim condensed financial information (unaudited) 30 June 2019

|
Contents
|
|
|
Report on review of consolidated interim condensed financial information............................................................
|
3
|
Consolidated interim condensed balance sheet .........................................................................................................
|
5
|
Consolidated interim condensed statement of comprehensive income ....................................................................
|
6
|
Consolidated interim condensed statement of cash flows ........................................................................................
|
7
|
Consolidated interim condensed statement of changes in equity .............................................................................
|
8
|
Notes to the consolidated interim condensed financial information:
|
|
1
|
General information..................................................................................................................................
|
9
|
2
|
Economic environment in the Russian Federation ..................................................................................
|
9
|
3
|
Basis of presentation .................................................................................................................................
|
9
|
4
|
Summary of significant accounting policies and critical judgements and estimates in their
|
|
|
application ............................................................................................................................................
|
10
|
5
|
Segment information ..............................................................................................................................
|
13
|
6
|
Cash and cash equivalents ......................................................................................................................
|
17
|
7
|
Accounts receivable and prepayments ...................................................................................................
|
17
|
8
|
Inventories...............................................................................................................................................
|
17
|
9
|
Property, plant and equipment................................................................................................................
|
18
|
10
|
Right-of-use assets ..................................................................................................................................
|
19
|
11
|
Investments in associates and joint ventures..........................................................................................
|
20
|
12
|
Long-term accounts receivable and prepayments..................................................................................
|
22
|
13
|
Other current and non-current assets......................................................................................................
|
22
|
14
|
Long-term borrowings, promissory notes ..............................................................................................
|
22
|
15
|
Profit tax..................................................................................................................................................
|
25
|
16
|
Equity ......................................................................................................................................................
|
26
|
17
|
Sales ........................................................................................................................................................
|
27
|
18
|
Operating expenses .................................................................................................................................
|
28
|
19
|
Finance income and expense ..................................................................................................................
|
28
|
20
|
Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to the owners of PJSC Gazprom .............................
|
29
|
21
|
Provisions................................................................................................................................................
|
29
|
22
|
Fair value of financial instruments .........................................................................................................
|
30
|
23
|
Related parties.........................................................................................................................................
|
32
|
24
|
Commitments and contingencies ...........................................................................................................
|
38
|
25
|
Events after reporting period ..................................................................................................................
|
45