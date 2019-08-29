Log in
Gazprom EDR : PJSC Gazprom IFRS consolidated interim condensed financial information (unaudited) 30 June 2019

0
08/29/2019

PJSC GAZPROM

IFRS CONSOLIDATED INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

30 June 2019

Moscow | 2019

Contents

Report on review of consolidated interim condensed financial information............................................................

3

Consolidated interim condensed balance sheet .........................................................................................................

5

Consolidated interim condensed statement of comprehensive income ....................................................................

6

Consolidated interim condensed statement of cash flows ........................................................................................

7

Consolidated interim condensed statement of changes in equity .............................................................................

8

Notes to the consolidated interim condensed financial information:

1

General information..................................................................................................................................

9

2

Economic environment in the Russian Federation ..................................................................................

9

3

Basis of presentation .................................................................................................................................

9

4

Summary of significant accounting policies and critical judgements and estimates in their

application ............................................................................................................................................

10

5

Segment information ..............................................................................................................................

13

6

Cash and cash equivalents ......................................................................................................................

17

7

Accounts receivable and prepayments ...................................................................................................

17

8

Inventories...............................................................................................................................................

17

9

Property, plant and equipment................................................................................................................

18

10

Right-of-use assets ..................................................................................................................................

19

11

Investments in associates and joint ventures..........................................................................................

20

12

Long-term accounts receivable and prepayments..................................................................................

22

13

Other current and non-current assets......................................................................................................

22

14

Long-term borrowings, promissory notes ..............................................................................................

22

15

Profit tax..................................................................................................................................................

25

16

Equity ......................................................................................................................................................

26

17

Sales ........................................................................................................................................................

27

18

Operating expenses .................................................................................................................................

28

19

Finance income and expense ..................................................................................................................

28

20

Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to the owners of PJSC Gazprom .............................

29

21

Provisions................................................................................................................................................

29

22

Fair value of financial instruments .........................................................................................................

30

23

Related parties.........................................................................................................................................

32

24

Commitments and contingencies ...........................................................................................................

38

25

Events after reporting period ..................................................................................................................

45

2

Report on Review of Consolidated Interim Condensed Financial Information

To the Shareholders and the Board of Directors of PJSC Gazprom

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated interim condensed balance sheet of PJSC Gazprom and its subsidiaries as of 30 June 2019 and the related consolidated interim condensed statement of comprehensive income for the three and six months ended 30 June 2019, consolidated interim condensed statements of cash flows and changes in equity for the six months ended 30 June 2019, and notes to the consolidated interim condensed financial information.

Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this consolidated interim condensed financial information in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this consolidated interim condensed financial information based on our review.

Scope of Review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 08:00:08 UTC
