Gazprom EDR : PJSC Gazprom IFRS consolidated interim condensed financial information (unaudited) 30 June 2019

Report on Review of Consolidated Interim Condensed Financial Information

To the Shareholders and the Board of Directors of PJSC Gazprom

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated interim condensed balance sheet of PJSC Gazprom and its subsidiaries as of 30 June 2019 and the related consolidated interim condensed statement of comprehensive income for the three and six months ended 30 June 2019, consolidated interim condensed statements of cash flows and changes in equity for the six months ended 30 June 2019, and notes to the consolidated interim condensed financial information.

Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this consolidated interim condensed financial information in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this consolidated interim condensed financial information based on our review.

Scope of Review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

