Gazprom EDR : Purchase contract signed for Turkmen gas

0
07/03/2019 | 11:48am EDT

On July 1, the Gazprom Group signed a five-year contract to purchase natural gas from Turkmengas (for the period through June 30, 2024).

According to the contract, supplies from Turkmenistan will add some 5.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year to Gazprom's portfolio.

Background

The Gazprom Group resumed its procurements of Turkmen gas in April 2019. Between April 15 and June 30, a total of 1.2 billion cubic meters was delivered under a short-term contract.

Information Directorate, Gazprom


Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 15:47:04 UTC
