Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Gazprom PAO (EDR)    OGZD

GAZPROM PAO (EDR) (OGZD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Gazprom EDR : and KOGAS discuss prospects for wider cooperation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 07:48pm CEST
September 12, 2018, 15:35

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Seung-Il Cheong, President and Chief Executive Officer of KOGAS, took place today at the 4th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

The parties discussed the state of and the prospects for wider cooperation between the companies. Special attention was paid to natural gas supplies to South Korea. Pointing to the gas demand growth in the Republic, the parties considered the prospects of increasing LNG imports to the country in the long term. In 2017, Sakhalin Energy Investment Company Ltd. had supplied South Korea with 1.9 million tons of LNG. In the first half of 2018, the supplies amounted to 1.2 million tons.

Seung-Il Cheong

It was emphasized at the meeting that the companies intended to continue the scientific and technical dialogue on LNG transportation, storage and utilization, pipeline gas technologies, as well as hydrocarbon exploration and production.

Background

KOGAS is focused on the construction and operation of LNG receiving terminals and gas distribution networks, the implementation of international gas projects, and research and development in the gas industry.

In 2016, Gazprom and KOGAS inked an Agreement of Cooperation. The document envisages a broader cooperation in the field of LNG supplies and reflects the parties' intention to implement joint projects in LNG production, transportation and regasification and in gas-fired power generation. In addition, the Agreement outlines the key avenues of cooperation, including in research and development, energy efficiency, environmental protection, and the NGV sector.

In 2005, Sakhalin Energy Investment Company Ltd. and KOGAS signed the contract for the supply of 1.5 million tons of LNG per year from the Sakhalin II project.

Information Directorate, Gazprom


Contacts for media

+7 812 609-34-05
+7 812 609-34-31
+7 812 609-34-26

pr@gazprom.ru

Contacts for investors

+7 812 609-41-29

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 17:47:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GAZPROM PAO (EDR)
07:48pGAZPROM EDR : and KOGAS discuss prospects for wider cooperation
PU
09/11GAZPROM EDR : Maxim Nedzvetsky put in charge of Gazprom VNIIGAZ
PU
09/06Gazprom Plans Increased Investment Into LNG and Gas Transmission
DJ
09/05GAZPROM EDR : Management Committee reviews progress of TurkStream project
PU
09/05GAZPROM EDR : Management Committee approves revised investment program and budge..
PU
08/30GAZPROM EDR : Alexey Miller holds conference call marking Oil and Gas Industry W..
PU
08/29GAZPROM EDR : financial information under International Financial Reporting Stan..
PU
07/25GAZPROM EDR : following comprehensive import substitution strategy
PU
07/25GAZPROM EDR : sustainable development bolstered by digital technologies
PU
07/25GAZPROM EDR : Power of Siberia gas pipeline completed by 90.5 per cent, 1,954 ki..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09:59aGazprom, Mitsui sign MOU on Baltic LNG project 
09/11SBERBANK : Safe Russian Play? 
09/07Despite Politics, Gazprom Is Set To Outperform Its Peers On The Back Of Europ.. 
09/032 Russian Stocks To Consider For Your Portfolio 
08/31Nord Stream 2 construction begins in German coastal waters 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 127 B
EBIT 2018 23 610 M
Net income 2018 18 564 M
Debt 2018 37 576 M
Yield 2018 6,85%
P/E ratio 2018 3,36
P/E ratio 2019 3,39
EV / Sales 2018 0,70x
EV / Sales 2019 0,71x
Capitalization 51 989 M
Chart GAZPROM PAO (EDR)
Duration : Period :
Gazprom PAO (EDR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAZPROM PAO (EDR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 5,86 $
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Vladimir Alexandrovich Mau Director
Andrey Igorevich Akimov Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAZPROM PAO (EDR)-1.36%51 989
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-0.81%267 550
PETROCHINA COMPANY1.85%209 610
TOTAL15.06%163 628
EQUINOR22.49%85 419
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%68 558
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.