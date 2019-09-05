Gazprom EDR : and KOGAS looking to expand cooperation on LNG

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Hee-Bong Chae, President and Chief Executive Officer of KOGAS, took place today at the 5th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

The meeting participants reviewed the state and prospects of cooperation between the companies, highlighting the stability of LNG supplies under the contract between Sakhalin Energy Investment Company Ltd. and KOGAS.

The parties expressed interest in further expanding their cooperation in the area of LNG and continuing their sci-tech collaboration.