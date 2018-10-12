Gazprom EDR : and Shell discuss next steps in Baltic LNG project

Log in
GAZPROM PAO (EDR)
10/12/2018 | 05:13pm CEST

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Maarten Wetselaar, Member of the Executive Committee of Royal Dutch Shell, took place in St. Petersburg today.

Alexey Miller (right)

The parties discussed relevant issues related to bilateral cooperation, including the Baltic LNG project. Emphasis was placed on the priority measures aimed at developing a joint design concept (pre-FEED).

Alexey Miller and Maarten Wetselaar reviewed the ongoing preparations for the construction of the third train of the LNG plant within the Sakhalin II project.

Maarten Wetselaar (right)

Particular attention at the meeting was paid to the continuing construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines

Background

Royal Dutch Shell is a British-Dutch oil and gas holding company focused on hydrocarbon production, processing and marketing in more than 70 countries.

Gazprom and Shell are jointly engaged in the Sakhalin II project, which includes Russia's first LNG plant. In 2015, Gazprom and Shell signed the Memorandum to construct the third production train of the LNG plant, as well as the Agreement of Strategic Cooperation.

The Baltic LNG project envisages the construction of an LNG plant with the annual capacity of 10 million tons in the port of Ust-Luga, Leningrad Region. In 2017, Gazprom and Shell inked the Heads of Agreement to set up a joint venture for the purposes of implementing the Baltic LNG project. On October 4, 2018, Gazprom and Shell signed the Framework Agreement on the joint design concept for Baltic LNG.

Nord Stream 2 is the construction project for a gas pipeline with the annual capacity of 55 billion cubic meters from Russia to Germany across the Baltic Sea.

Information Directorate, Gazprom


Contacts for media

+7 812 609-34-05
+7 812 609-34-31
+7 812 609-34-26

pr@gazprom.ru

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 15:12:09 UTC
