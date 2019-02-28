Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GB Group plc    GBG   GB0006870611

GB GROUP PLC

(GBG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ask the expert: Managing a compliant recruitment process in uncertain times

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 12:06pm EST

Published: Thursday February 28, 2019

In the next instalment of our 'Ask the Expert' series, our partner, NorthRow, gives an insight into the challenges of keeping your UK employment processes compliant

Q1. Why is Right to Work compliance such a challenge for UK employers?

Seismic geopolitical issues such as Brexit, evolving legislation and general uncertainty are all big concerns for UK employers right now.

There is an increasing need to ensure employees have the right credentials and documentation to work in the business. Regardless of how Brexit will play out, the trend is towards much tighter restrictions on employment.

Of course, the burden falls on the employer, with certain sectors particularly impacted. Businesses with high staff turnovers, industries with a transitory or seasonal workforce, and those that employ part-time staff and students are likely to be most at risk.

When faced with increasing complexity and a diverse workforce, it's very difficult for certain sectors, such as hospitality, construction, retail and healthcare, to manage a hiring process across multiple locations, that relies on manual verification processes.

Employers will be expected to have greater assurance around their employees' Right to Work in the UK, and solutions likeNorthRow's Right to Workapplication help ensure hiring managers can onboard their staff efficiently, whilst reducing cost and helping ensure the highest compliance standards are met.

Q2. What are the consequences of employing someone who does not have the Right to Work in the UK?

Firstly, there are penalties set by theUK Governmentwhich will be levied 'if you're found guilty of employing someone who you knew or had 'reasonable cause to believe' didn't have the right to work in the UK.'

Legally it's the employer's responsibility and non-compliance can result in fines of up to £20,000 per worker found not to have the right to work in the UK. Perhaps what is more serious, is the long-term potential of reputational damage to their brand. UK Visas and Immigration has been known to undertake raids leading to high profile negative media coverage when companies are found to be in breach.

One of the key drivers of the Brexit campaign was to limit the 'free movement of people' in the UK, so it's highly likely there'll be an increased focus on this area in the months and years to come.

Q3. How can employers prepare for Brexit?

In all the potential scenarios currently being discussed by the government, increased responsibility on employers to ensure employees have a Right to Work in the UK factors highly.

Putting processes in place is the first step to help ensure you decrease the risk of non-compliance. Increased regulatory enforcement will increase the HR burden of checking and rechecking employees and potential recruits, ID documents and data. Implementing robust technology to automate Right to Work checks and to manage the increased paperwork will be critical if firms want to ensure they can cope.

At the very least it is time to start ensuring that:

  • You know the identity and nationality of your employees
  • You have a validated Visa for non-nationals and that you can be alerted automatically when their Visa is due to run out, in time for them to re-apply
  • You understand what arrangements need to be made to validate Right to Work in the UK
  • You have a comprehensive audit trail that verifies you have undertaken checks correctly.

Q4. How important is the role of technology in pre-employment screening?

Technology is extremely important when we consider how efficient Smartphone based applications can be. Smartphones remove the need to photocopy ID Documents, as their inbuilt cameras are a perfect way to collect and send photos of Passport, BRPs, National ID cards and Visa. Cloud-based encrypted technology also removes the need to store multiple confidential/sensitive ID documents physically.

As Smartphones are ubiquitous, it is possible to undertake checks remotely without the need for hardware devices like passport scanners.

Key benefits include:

  • Instant result on device without the need to refer for confirmation
  • Enables you to truly know who your employees are and if they have the Right to Work in the UK
  • Ensure documents captured are genuine, reducing your risk of fraud.
  • Full audit trail to demonstrate compliance
  • Technology is always up-to-date with the latest legislation, ensuring ongoing compliance and no need for your HR team to be left in the dark
  • No training needed
  • Firms will have a 'Statutory Excuse' that they have fulfilled their obligations to UK Visas and Immigration
  • Automated Right to Work compliance streamlines the employee onboarding processes, saving time and money.

GBG andNorthRow have joined forces to provide employers with an app-based solution to manage employees' Right to Work status and get ahead of Brexit. Read the fullannouncement here.

Find out more about how our combined technology can help your business, email employ.comply@gbgplc.com.

Disclaimer

GB Group plc published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 17:05:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GB GROUP PLC
12:06pASK THE EXPERT : Managing a compliant recruitment process in uncertain times
PU
02/11GB : GBG acquires Atlanta-based IDology
PU
02/05GB : Four ways gaming operators can make it easy for customers to play
PU
01/25GB : Why Source of Wealth is vital to the gaming industry
PU
2018GB : Employers prepare for post-Brexit UK with new ‘Right-to-Work' checker..
PU
2018GB : GBG appoints new Group CIO and Group Head of Product
PU
2018GB : Best of the brokers
AQ
2018GB : GBG Half Yearly Report 2018
PU
2018GB GROUP PLC : half-yearly earnings release
2018GB : Life at GBG with our Systems Engineer
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 136 M
EBIT 2019 27,5 M
Net income 2019 11,4 M
Debt 2019 17,8 M
Yield 2019 0,61%
P/E ratio 2019 89,74
P/E ratio 2020 43,18
EV / Sales 2019 6,91x
EV / Sales 2020 4,73x
Capitalization 925 M
Chart GB GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
GB Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GB GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 5,83  GBP
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chris Clark Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Anthony Rasche Chairman
David John Wilson CFO, COO & Executive Director
Tony Stansfield Chief Technology Officer
John-Henri Constantin Secretary, Director & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GB GROUP PLC13.85%1 231
ADOBE SYSTEMS15.46%128 223
WORKDAY23.65%43 044
AUTODESK26.98%35 979
SQUARE INC41.42%32 799
ELECTRONIC ARTS24.83%29 312
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.