Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GB Group plc    GBG   GB0006870611

GB GROUP PLC (GBG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

GB : What will a 'No Deal' Brexit mean for data transfers?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 10:03am CEST

Published: Monday September 17, 2018

A blog by Kate Lewis, Head of Privacy & Data Compliance

Last week, the UK's Department for Digital, Culture Media & Sport published a guidance paper on 'Data Protection if there is no Brexit deal'.

This paper starts with their view that the chance of no-deal is unlikely, however it's pertinent organisations plan for all scenarios:

'It has always been the case that as we get nearer to March 2019, preparations for a no deal scenario would have to be accelerated. Such an acceleration does not reflect an increased likelihood of a 'no deal' outcome. Rather it is about ensuring our plans are in place in the unlikely scenario that they need to be relied upon.'

Given that 75 per cent of all data flows from the UK are to the EU (European Union), it's in the interest of both parties a deal is secured.

If 'no deal' happens, the UK will continue to allow for the free flow of personal data from the UK to the EU. Transfers from the EEA (European Economic Area) to the UK, however, will be impacted.

This is not a catastrophe. There is enough time to put a Plan B into action. Unlike in October 2015 when Safe Harbor was withdrawn with immediate effect by the Court of Justice of the European Union, making transfers to the US unlawful.

The great news is organisations should be in good shape thanks to GDPR. We should all have a log of data transfers so we know where to focus. Once a transfer has been identified, the next step is to implement standard contractual clauses.

Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein are not in the EU, but are party to the Agreement on the European Economic Area. This means they're guaranteed equal rights and obligations within the EU's Internal Market and are able to participate in some other EU arrangements.

In many areas, these countries proactively adopt EU rules. GBG will work with EEA businesses to take necessary steps to prepare for a 'No Deal' scenario to ensure there is no impact on service.

We were recently asked: 'I heard standard contractual clauses are being challenged, and may be withdrawn. What would we do then?'

If this happened, it would have wider implications for EEA businesses than the issue of trading with the UK. It would impact global trade, so the European Commission and data protection authorities would not delay in finding a resolution. They have the power under GDPR to fashion a new agreement, with the option to 'self-certify' for safe transfer of personal data.

So, we need to continue to watching very closely, but don't worry - there will be a mechanism where GBG can continue to service our customers located in the EEA or access EEA data.

Disclaimer

GB Group plc published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 08:02:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GB GROUP PLC
10:03aGB : What will a 'No Deal' Brexit mean for data transfers?
PU
09/11GB : Bournemouth University halves the time to do criminal record checks with GB..
PU
08/30GB : Silver Valley and GBG help China build its credit system
PU
08/17GB : First Rate Exchange Services and GBG help Brits get their foreign currency ..
PU
07/30GB : Life at GBG with our Account Manager for Latin America
PU
07/26GB : AGM statement July 2018
PU
07/20GB : Vibrant spaces for a talented team
PU
07/19GB GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/18GB : GBG helps XBrick deliver the next generation of cryptocurrency exchange
PU
07/12GB : Have gaming operators fallen back in love with KYC?
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 132 M
EBIT 2019 27,2 M
Net income 2019 14,8 M
Finance 2019 9,05 M
Yield 2019 0,48%
P/E ratio 2019 59,29
P/E ratio 2020 49,83
EV / Sales 2019 6,70x
EV / Sales 2020 5,82x
Capitalization 897 M
Chart GB GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
GB Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GB GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 5,75  GBP
Spread / Average Target -2,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chris Clark Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Anthony Rasche Chairman
David John Wilson CFO, COO & Executive Director
Tony Stansfield Chief Technology Officer
John-Henri Constantin Secretary, Director & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GB GROUP PLC34.87%1 172
ADOBE SYSTEMS56.75%134 505
SQUARE INC161.96%37 029
ELECTRONIC ARTS8.77%34 832
AUTODESK44.38%33 088
WORKDAY48.49%32 667
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.