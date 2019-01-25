Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GB Group plc    GBG   GB0006870611

GB GROUP PLC (GBG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GB : Why Source of Wealth is vital to the gaming industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 12:04pm EST

Published: Friday January 25, 2019

A blog post by Elly Berrill, Client Director for Gaming

Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD) reports to document an individuals' source of wealth are becoming increasingly important for gaming operators, as a means of assessing the affordability of players to gamble.

EDD's are an important tool in protecting vulnerable players, identifying whether money is clean and establishing the credibility of VIPs. Ultimately, they can help towards curbing problem gambling and ensuring operators are complying with AML (Anti-Money Laundering) regulations.

Limitations of the traditional approach

Some gaming operators complete EDD's by using their internal teams to trawl the internet and write reports based on what they discover.

Others may ask customers to complete lengthy surveys and send multiple documents to show how he or she is funding their accounts.

Manual type approaches come with limitations though. An internal team member may not have time for an extensive internet search and may miss potential red flags. And with the direct approach, customers often consider requests for sensitive information to be too intrusive.

When gaming operators manually check their customers' source of wealth, they can miss out important data and also risk damaging the customer experience, especially among VIPs, as they pry into personal finances. It can also be a lengthy process for operators.

Regulatory requirements

Gaming companies have an obligation to ensure responsible gambling as stated in licensing requirements and Responsible Gamblingregulations. The fourth Anti-Money Laundering Directive also needs to be adhered to as well as the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) in the UK.

Failure to comply with regulations not only results in negative publicity but also in whopping fines that can run into millions. This was seen at the end of 2018 when the UK Gambling Commission fined a number of operators a total£14 millionfor breaching anti-money-laundering and social responsibility regulations.

GBG solution

With a thoroughly researched EDD report, limitations can be averted. At GBG we have a dedicated service for providing gaming operators with EDD reports.

GBG's EDD reports provide comprehensive information on customers ranging from educational background to an overview of current wealth status, charts on financial assets, company directorships if relevant, personal and professional associations and potential red flags such as adverse media . Gaming operators would then only need to ask their customers for supporting documents, such as a recent payslip. This combined information provides the necessary insight into source of wealth, forming an effective risk-based approach.

GBG's EDD reports are compiled by a team of trained researchers with local insights to all major regions, covering high-risk players across the globe. This EDD service can be used as a sharper and more accurate alternative to existing approaches and is a fast and cost-effective model, compared to hiring staff to do this task.

Attending ICE Londonon 4-6 February 2019?

Join us on stand N8-233 or click hereto book a meeting to find out more about our Enhanced Due Diligence service.

Disclaimer

GB Group plc published this content on 25 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2019 17:03:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GB GROUP PLC
12:04pGB : Why Source of Wealth is vital to the gaming industry
PU
2018GB : Employers prepare for post-Brexit UK with new ‘Right-to-Work' checker..
PU
2018GB : GBG appoints new Group CIO and Group Head of Product
PU
2018GB : Best of the brokers
AQ
2018GB : GBG Half Yearly Report 2018
PU
2018GB GROUP PLC : half-yearly earnings release
2018GB : Life at GBG with our Systems Engineer
PU
2018GB : Vietnam banks fight fraud and keep compliant with GBG and FPT
PU
2018DRIVING FOR WORK : How safe are your employees?
PU
2018GB : Hiring safely and compliantly will underpin the post-Brexit labour market
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 136 M
EBIT 2019 25,6 M
Net income 2019 11,2 M
Finance 2019 12,2 M
Yield 2019 0,63%
P/E ratio 2019 68,33
P/E ratio 2020 47,84
EV / Sales 2019 5,17x
EV / Sales 2020 4,25x
Capitalization 714 M
Chart GB GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
GB Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GB GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 5,69  GBP
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chris Clark Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Anthony Rasche Chairman
David John Wilson CFO, COO & Executive Director
Tony Stansfield Chief Technology Officer
John-Henri Constantin Secretary, Director & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GB GROUP PLC10.30%937
ADOBE SYSTEMS8.35%118 402
WORKDAY7.21%37 322
SQUARE INC31.82%30 574
AUTODESK5.78%29 796
ELECTRONIC ARTS12.95%27 639
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.