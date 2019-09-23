Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GB Group plc    GBG   GB0006870611

GB GROUP PLC

(GBG)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/23 05:12:32 am
558.2501 GBp   -0.31%
05:17aGBG ASKS : Is the branch dead?
PU
09/17GB : Loqate Announces Global Partnership with NavInfo Europe
PU
08/19CHECKING FOR FAKE ID : what Financial Services employers need to know
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GBG asks: Is the branch dead?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 05:17am EDT

Published: Monday September 23, 2019

Last month GBG hosted a meetup for fintech and UX professionals to ask the question: Is the branch dead?

Our Head of UX Henry Thomas was joined by Metro Bank's Head of Design Jay Tulloch, Sekura Digital Group CEO Mark Harvey for a lively discussion about the future of bricks and mortar, and UX's role in the world of Banking as a Service (Baas).

Here are some of the highlights from the discussion, plus a video of the full debate.

Mark Harvey (MH), Sekura Digital:

'If you asked me that about 6 months ago, I would have said yes. However, my 14 year old daughter wanted to open up a new bank account with a top four bank, she actually didn't want to use any form of online, she wanted to experience going in and sitting in front of the human.

'So based upon that, I think actually, the branch is still very much alive.'

Jay Tulloch (JT), Metro Bank:

'I say far from dead. I was applying for a mortgage, kind of recently, and I decided to use a digital channel. And fairly quickly, I found myself quite agitated. I did not want to have to keep checking my emails for responses stopping which, you know, if I had a face to face appointment, I couldn't answer the question or got a response directly. I had to wait maybe a day or kind of 24 hours, I get that response.

'In the end, I actually booking appointment and in store. I can speak into a mortgage advisor face to face.'

Henry Thomas (HT), GBG:

'I think that if you take a look at some of the changes in society, particularly over the last sort of 5-10 years, we've digitised a lot of stuff, right, we've done a lot of digitalization of various experiences and journeys.

'But the problem with digitisation is people didn't stop going out. They didn't stop going and seeing each other than stop hanging around and talking to each other face to face, they just found another way to do that. And I think that's an important thing to bear in mind is people still like human interaction'

MH:

'Customer experience. I think that's what it's about. Right? No matter if it's in a digital economy, face to face economy. Metro really tried, and I think you're kind of doing it, to redefine banking, right?

'Opening up on a Saturday and Sunday and allowing your dog in there. If you've got a dog, that's great. I think, taking the customer experience side, in banking as a as a service, I think what you've got to be careful with is: is your service really applying to what the customer needs?'

JT:

'Ultimately, as long as you focus on that kind of customer experience, and interaction - so, what costs and problems are you actually solving, then you're going to be on the right track.'

HT:

'One of the things I think we've made the mistake sometimes doing in digital altogether is to assume that digitalization is the end goal.

'The end goal of these things is to have a digital experience because that's what you do, right? I think it's easy to make that mistake, rather than looking at what are the needs the customers and is that served by digitalization of that process?

HT:

'Diversification for high street banks. Getting more social and getting closer to the community, and I think it holds growth in challenger banks and improvements in UX for more complicated transactions.'

MH:

'The high street's coming back, but not as we currently know it.'

JT:

'The future is a hybrid between digital and physical. I think the future is also Banking as a Service (BaaS) - giving customers exactly what they want and solving real customer problems. Digital is the future, but bricks and mortar is here to stay.'

Disclaimer

GB Group plc published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 09:16:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GB GROUP PLC
05:17aGBG ASKS : Is the branch dead?
PU
09/17GB : Loqate Announces Global Partnership with NavInfo Europe
PU
08/19CHECKING FOR FAKE ID : what Financial Services employers need to know
PU
08/16GB : Onboarding customers at a blisteringly fast pace
PU
08/14IDENTITY VERIFICATION : Consumers' expectations are heightening at a fast pace
PU
08/09GB : 4 reasons your due diligence should be digital
PU
08/06GB : What fraudulent documents are lurking in your archives?
PU
07/23GB : 3 things to consider when choosing acceptable forms of ID
PU
07/19GB : Why forgeries, fakes and counterfeits aren't the same thing
PU
07/18GB GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 195 M
EBIT 2020 45,1 M
Net income 2020 19,4 M
Debt 2020 39,8 M
Yield 2020 0,60%
P/E ratio 2020 60,9x
P/E ratio 2021 49,4x
EV / Sales2020 5,77x
EV / Sales2021 5,10x
Capitalization 1 084 M
Chart GB GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
GB Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GB GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 638,89  GBp
Last Close Price 560,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 37,5%
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chris Clark Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Anthony Rasche Chairman
David John Wilson CFO, COO & Executive Director
Tony Stansfield Chief Technology Officer
John-Henri Constantin Secretary, Director & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GB GROUP PLC32.54%1 355
ADOBE INC.22.84%134 759
WORKDAY INC.9.58%39 893
AUTODESK19.23%33 672
ELECTRONIC ARTS25.08%29 088
SQUARE INC3.14%24 710
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group