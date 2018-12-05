Trading Statement - 13 Aug 2018 12:05 AM

Log in
GBGI LTD (GBGI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/13 09:00:44 am
105.5 GBp   +1.44%
08/13/2018 | 03:10pm CEST

Regulatory Story

GBGI Limited- GBGI Trading Statement Released 07:00 10-Aug-2018

RNS Number : 4036X

GBGI Limited

10 August 2018

GBGI LIMITED

10 AUGUST 2018

GBGI LIMITED

("GBGI" or the "Company" and, together with its subsidiary undertakings, the "Group")

Trading Update

GBGI Limited (AIM: GBGI), a leading integrated provider of interna�onal beneﬁts insurance, today issues the following trading update in advance of its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2018 ("H1 2018").

The Group saw con�nued growth in the business across its diversiﬁed product and regional footprint during H1 2018, recording year over year growth (adjusted for the Group's exit from the Angolan market in 2017) in gross wri�en premium ("GWP") as compared to the same period in CY 2017.

The Group an�cipates that GWP and underlying net income (adjusted for certain one-oﬀ non-recurring expenses) for the full 12 months to 31 December 2018 ("CY 2018") will be broadly in line with ini�al expecta�ons.

The non-recurring, one-oﬀ expenses incurred in 2018 are es�mated to be approximately USD $2.8 million including a USD $2.0 million investment in the Group's distribu�on channels.

Repor�ng dates

GBGI will be announcing its interim results for H1 2018 in September 2018.

Bob Dubrish, CEO of GBGI commented:

"We have a strong start to the third quarter and we are conﬁdent in our business model and that we are making good progress on our 2018 ini�a�ves."

The informa�on contained within this announcement is deemed to cons�tute inside informa�on as s�pulated under the Market Abuse Regula�ons (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publica�on of this announcement, this inside informa�on is now considered to be in the public domain.

For further informa�on please contact:

GBGI Limited

Bob Dubrish (CEO)

Eric Dickelman (CFO)

+1 949 421 3180 +1 949 421 3390

Canaccord Genuity (Nominated Adviser & Broker)

+44 (0)20 7523 8000

Sunil Duggal

Bill Gardiner Emma Gabriel

Ins�nc�f Partners (Financial PR)

+44 (0)20 7457 2020

Giles Stewart

Rui Videira Lewis Hill

Notes to Editors

GBGI is a leading integrated provider of interna�onal beneﬁts insurance, opera�ng globally across over 120 jurisdic�ons. Trading principally as "The Global Beneﬁts Group" or "GBG", the Group distributes and underwrites health, life and disability, and travel insurance, with a client base that spans mul�na�onal corpora�ons, expatriates, local HNWIs, interna�onal schools, non-proﬁt organisa�ons and interna�onal students. GBGI is a fully integrated insurance group providing services from policy sales to claims administra�on and servicing and is commi�ed to delivering high levels of customer service. GBGI is incorporated in Guernsey.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contactrns@lseg.comor visitwww.rns.com.

END

Disclaimer

GBGI Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 13:09:10 UTC
