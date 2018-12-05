Trading Statement - 13 Aug 2018 12:05 AM

Regulatory Story
10 August 2018
("GBGI" or the "Company" and, together with its subsidiary undertakings, the "Group")
Trading Update
GBGI Limited (AIM: GBGI), a leading integrated provider of interna�onal beneﬁts insurance, today issues the following trading update in advance of its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2018 ("H1 2018").
The Group saw con�nued growth in the business across its diversiﬁed product and regional footprint during H1 2018, recording year over year growth (adjusted for the Group's exit from the Angolan market in 2017) in gross wri�en premium ("GWP") as compared to the same period in CY 2017.
The Group an�cipates that GWP and underlying net income (adjusted for certain one-oﬀ non-recurring expenses) for the full 12 months to 31 December 2018 ("CY 2018") will be broadly in line with ini�al expecta�ons.
The non-recurring, one-oﬀ expenses incurred in 2018 are es�mated to be approximately USD $2.8 million including a USD $2.0 million investment in the Group's distribu�on channels.
Repor�ng dates
GBGI will be announcing its interim results for H1 2018 in September 2018.
Bob Dubrish, CEO of GBGI commented:
"We have a strong start to the third quarter and we are conﬁdent in our business model and that we are making good progress on our 2018 ini�a�ves."
The informa�on contained within this announcement is deemed to cons�tute inside informa�on as s�pulated under the Market Abuse Regula�ons (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publica�on of this announcement, this inside informa�on is now considered to be in the public domain.
Notes to Editors
GBGI is a leading integrated provider of interna�onal beneﬁts insurance, opera�ng globally across over 120 jurisdic�ons. Trading principally as "The Global Beneﬁts Group" or "GBG", the Group distributes and underwrites health, life and disability, and travel insurance, with a client base that spans mul�na�onal corpora�ons, expatriates, local HNWIs, interna�onal schools, non-proﬁt organisa�ons and interna�onal students. GBGI is a fully integrated insurance group providing services from policy sales to claims administra�on and servicing and is commi�ed to delivering high levels of customer service. GBGI is incorporated in Guernsey.
