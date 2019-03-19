Global Resource Energy, Inc. Shareholder Update

Dallas, TX, March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- In the fast-changing global marketplace, Global Resource Energy, Inc. has made a corporate move towards penetrating an untapped portion of the food-and-beverage retail sector. The first acquisition is TVM, LLC, a Texas based ready-to-drink hemp infused cocktail company. Under the terms of this agreement, GBEN acquired the rights and title to TVM, LLC’s proprietary formulas, methods, trade secrets related to the manufacturing of TVM's products containing hemp oil. This also includes tradename, domain name, and social media sites and other assets of TVM including but not limited to products on hand, current distribution contracts, mailing lists, marketing materials, bottling agreement and packaging.



“TVM has been the front runner in the hemp infused alcohol world. They have jumped hurdles to get their product on shelves and have succeeded remarkably. But with over 500 current retail locations and the ability to sell online, the company is well positioned for dramatic growth. We at GBEN are excited about being a part of it,” stated Garrett Vogel, CEO of GBEN. TVM Cocktails are available at retail outlets as well as their website www.tvmwine.com

About GBEN

Global Resource Energy, Inc. is a Nevada Corporation currently focused in the wellness product retailing industry. We seek to invest in well-positioned wellness companies with strategic improvement potential and partner with management teams to create value by driving revenue and earnings growth.

About TVM, LLC

TVM is a Texas based company currently producing four flavors of hemp infused ready-to-drink cocktails. TVM was the first to receive TTB approval for a hemp infused alcohol product.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Garrett Vogel 4699988689 gvogel@gbenholdings.com