Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  GBST Holdings Limited    GBT   AU000000GBT8

GBST HOLDINGS LIMITED (GBT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

GBST : Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 03:03am CEST

GBST Holdings Limited (ASX:GBT) is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Walton as Chief Financial Officer, with effect from 15 October 2018.

Matthew has a strong background in finance leadership and transformation and has held senior finance positions in Australian financial services and information technology businesses over the past 20 years. Matthew was previously Chief Financial Officer at publicly listed Afterpay Ltd, one of Australia's fastest growing businesses, and Vow Financial Ltd. He was also interim CFO for eftpos Payments Australia Ltd and has held senior finance positions with Yellow Brick Road Holdings Ltd, Westpac and BT Financial Group.

Matthew holds a Bachelor of Science (Computer Science and Pure Mathematics) degree from the University of Sydney, a Graduate Diploma (Accounting) from Macquarie University and an MBA from the Macquarie Graduate School of Management. He is a CPA and a Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

The Company's Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Rob DeDominicis, said: 'We are delighted with Matthew's appointment as he will be a valuable addition to the Executive Team. He brings a vast amount of sector-specific finance and leadership experience to the Company'.

About GBST
GBST is a specialist financial technology company which provides administration and transaction processing software for retail wealth management organisations and global and regional investment banks. Founded in 1983, the company operates in Australia, Asia, Europe and North America. GBST is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under ASX ticker code GBT.

Contact
Rob DeDominicis
Managing Director and CEO
Phone: +61 2 9253 6555
Email: rob.dedominicis@gbst.com

Disclaimer

GBST Holdings Limited published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 01:02:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GBST HOLDINGS LIMITED
03:03aGBST : Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer
PU
09/27GBST HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/06GBST : UK assets on GBST’s Composer® platform increase to over £100bn
PU
08/07GBST : to power Investec Click & Invest’s Personal Pension
PU
07/24GBST : and Equiniti announce strategic partnership
PU
07/13GBST : Australian Productivity Commission Praises Leading Australian Superfunds ..
PU
06/27GBST : delivers new fully customisable digital platform
PU
06/20GBST : supports Vitality’s Investment and Retirement proposition launch
PU
03/29GBST HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2017GBST : to Release New Breed Superannuation Software
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015The Long Case For GBST Holdings Ltd. 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 90,1 M
EBIT 2019 7,38 M
Net income 2019 6,56 M
Finance 2019 5,19 M
Yield 2019 2,69%
P/E ratio 2019 20,53
P/E ratio 2020 13,35
EV / Sales 2019 1,26x
EV / Sales 2020 1,12x
Capitalization 119 M
Chart GBST HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GBST Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GBST HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 2,71  AUD
Spread / Average Target 55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert De Dominicis Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Allan James Brackin Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Gareth Turner Chief Financial Officer
Mark Knowlton Chief Technology Officer
Christine Bartlett Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GBST HOLDINGS LIMITED-28.48%84
MSCI INC23.95%14 832
DUN & BRADSTREET CORP20.18%5 303
NETWEALTH GROUP LTD6.46%1 338
PRAEMIUM LTD39.72%281
ONEVUE HOLDINGS LTD2.94%131
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.