GBST : Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

GBST Holdings Limited (ASX:GBT) is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Walton as Chief Financial Officer, with effect from 15 October 2018.

Matthew has a strong background in finance leadership and transformation and has held senior finance positions in Australian financial services and information technology businesses over the past 20 years. Matthew was previously Chief Financial Officer at publicly listed Afterpay Ltd, one of Australia's fastest growing businesses, and Vow Financial Ltd. He was also interim CFO for eftpos Payments Australia Ltd and has held senior finance positions with Yellow Brick Road Holdings Ltd, Westpac and BT Financial Group.

Matthew holds a Bachelor of Science (Computer Science and Pure Mathematics) degree from the University of Sydney, a Graduate Diploma (Accounting) from Macquarie University and an MBA from the Macquarie Graduate School of Management. He is a CPA and a Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

The Company's Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Rob DeDominicis, said: 'We are delighted with Matthew's appointment as he will be a valuable addition to the Executive Team. He brings a vast amount of sector-specific finance and leadership experience to the Company'.

About GBST

GBST is a specialist financial technology company which provides administration and transaction processing software for retail wealth management organisations and global and regional investment banks. Founded in 1983, the company operates in Australia, Asia, Europe and North America. GBST is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under ASX ticker code GBT.

Contact

Rob DeDominicis

Managing Director and CEO

Phone: +61 2 9253 6555

Email: rob.dedominicis@gbst.com